Kharge’s son calls PM Modi ‘Nalayak’; BJP says it is ‘surpassing father in abuse policy’ | India News

New Delhi: On Monday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and party leader Priyank Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “nalayak” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying he “surpassed his father in the politics of abuse”. Priyank, who is seeking re-election in Chittapur in Karnakata’s Kalaburagi district, said Modi claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them was ‘inept’ as he and his party had caused confusion on reservations for the SC community. . His remark came days after Mallikarjun Kharge linked Prime Minister Modi to a “venomous snake”.
Priyank Kharge, while addressing a poll, quoted one of Prime Minister Modi’s speeches and said, “When you (Prime Minister Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), what did you you say to the inhabitants of the Banjara community?” Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (You are not afraid. A son of Banjara sits in Delhi).” “Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an incompetent son is sitting in Delhi, how can you lead the family?),” he asked.
BJP slams Priyank Kharge for calling PM Modi ‘Nalayak’
Striking at Congress, Union Minister and top BJP leader Anurag Thakur said Priyank Kharge ‘surpassed’ his father Mallikarjun Kharge in ‘politics of abuse’ by insulting Prime Minister Modi. He said Congress leaders had resorted to “abusing” Modi, his family and his community after seeing the “overwhelming support” for the prime minister among the people of Karnataka.
“After Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharges’ remark on poisonous snake son Priyank outdoing father in ‘politics of abuse’ insulted our Prime Minister as Nalayak Beta,” Thakur said in a tweet.
Galibaj (abusive) Congress is counting your days, Karnataka will give you an appropriate response, he added.
Congress leaders are frustrated to see the people of Karnataka giving overwhelming support to Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi j. Consequently, Cong leaders again resorted to abuse of Modiji, his family and his community. After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharges’ remark on the poisonous snake, his son Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 1, 2023
BJP Chairman JP Nadda said opposition leaders used such language against PM Modi to “please” their masters, a reference to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
He said Congress was going through “mental bankruptcy” and its leaders were following the Gandhi family in using derogatory language against the prime minister.
“They do it to please their senior leaders,” he said.
The BJP leader claimed Congress had already lost the elections in the southern state and that is why the ‘venom’ is coming out of its ‘leaders who are in ‘frustration’.
Congress has become mentally bankrupt and frustrated because they have already
Hear what BJP National Chairman Shri @JPNadda said regarding the disparaging remarks used by Priyank Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, against Prime Minister Modi! pic.twitter.com/yEpo1Srk3E
BJP (@BJP4India) May 1, 2023
People do not approve of such language and their love for the prime minister has grown, Nadda said.
BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya also hit out at Priyank and asked him what he would do if he wasn’t Mallikarjun Kharge’s son.
“It’s rich enough for someone who feeds on his father’s name to call a democratically elected prime minister ‘nalayak’. It’s fine to disagree with the prime minister, to criticize him, but the “Calling by names shows a depraved mind. Junior Kharge should be focused defending his seat and not punching above his weight,” he tweeted.
What would Priyank Kharge be doing if he wasn’t Mallikarjun Kharge’s son? It’s someone who guesses! It’s rich enough for someone, who feeds on his father’s name, to call a democratically elected PM a nalayak. It’s fine to disagree with the Prime Minister, to criticize him, but to call him pic.twitter.com/ohDGFPEwFA
Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 1, 2023
Mallikarjun Kharge defends his son after his ‘Nalayak’ remark on PM Modi
Mallikarjun Kharge vigorously defended his son and said he never made such comments.
The Congress speaker said: “No. No. This is very wrong. He never said that. Don’t put those words in his mouth. He attacked the member of parliament (not Modi) who told him. abused. So don’t put those words in his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi.”
He also said it was misquoted “on purpose.”
