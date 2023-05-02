Biden’s foreign policy favors Xi Jinping’s ambition





President Biden’s foreign policy decisions have helped Xi Jinping’s China ambition to establish itself as an adversary of the United States.

Since being sworn in as president of the world’s only post-Cold War superpower, Joe Biden he made one foreign policy blunder after another, something rarely done by an American head of state after World War II. Surprisingly, many observers of American politics don’t expect anything like this from a politician who has been at the forefront of his country’s politics in various important positions. Directly linked to the formulation and execution of the country’s foreign policy since the early 1970s without interruption, he is in fact one of the most experienced domestic politicians in the United States.

For starters, Joe Biden supported the much-criticized and condemned Afghan policy of his predecessor Donald Trump, who handed the landlocked country ravaged by Islamic terror to the Taliban, the Islamic fundamentalist group that believes in the radical theology conceptualized at the start of the period. medieval. It is necessary to point out that this fundamentalist group was trained with modern weapons and warfare and equipped by the CIA in the 1980s, and was responsible for a feared terrorist attack against its promoter, the world’s most powerful superpower, in its own core prowess, i.e. the Pentagon and the White House (the latter was narrowly saved from being attacked) deep within the nation’s sovereign territory two decades ago.

As a result of Biden’s policies, communist China, deprived of precious minerals like uranium, lithium and rare earths, now has access to these mineral products in countries occupied by Islamists. Apart from the above, the possibility of the landlocked country providing overland logistics links to China with energy-rich Arab countries through the BRI projects cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, Pakistan, the global factory of Islamic terror, has already escaped the Western powers led by the United States and is now on the verge of falling into the hands of the Islamists, who have seized power in the neighboring Afghanistan on a plateau, taking advantage of the anarchy due to the economic and food crisis under a political regime framed by corrupt and very unpopular soldiers.

Meanwhile, China could achieve a rapprochement between the two feared warring Arab power blocs, one led by Saudi Arabia and the other by Iran. The fact to note here is that during Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House, Sunni Arab countries, including longtime US ally Saudi Arabia, began to distance themselves despite the fact that the Sunni-majority United Arab Emirates, an economic superpower in the oil-rich Gulf region, signed the Donald Trump-brokered and facilitated Abrahamic Accord with the Arab-Islamic world’s common rival, Zionist Israel, with the well-known tacit backing of Saudi Arabia. .

The White House then proceeded to sign an agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom popularly known as AUKUS to provide the mainland island country of Oceana with the technology to build nuclear submarines at the expense of the latter’s existing agreement with France to supply diesel submarines, causing huge financial losses to the latter. The issue had escalated to the point that France withdrew its diplomats from Canberra and Washington DC, causing an irreparable internal rift between the countries of the world’s most powerful military alliance, NATO, whose unity is of enormous importance when the revisionist red dragon, led by a dictator, wants to make China the undisputed superpower of the world.

During the dreaded Covid19 pandemic, the United States, under the leadership of Biden, has played a very dubious and unusual role despite being the undisputed economic and military superpower and the oldest and second largest democracy, having thus a huge role in any crisis the world’s population encounters. Instead, the Biden-led country blocked vaccines four or five times more than its population needed, depriving poor and small countries of their fair share. Additionally, the Biden administration has banned the supply of vital vaccine ingredients to India, the global vaccine factory and a reliable supplier of vaccines to many small, poor countries at a crucial time in the global fight against the pandemic.

Despite being the main player in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), the United States, under the leadership of Biden, violated the territorial integrity of India, a member country of the group, by intentionally allowing a warship flying the American flag to cross sovereign waters. of that country, as China used to do with its neighbors without proper warning, and when asked about this violation, its State Department gave an answer that allowed China to make fun of India easily. And it was only a year after China violated the territorial integrity of India on the northern border, in the Ladakh region, and to this day its huge forces with all their war equipment stationed in the ALC were closely watching the full display of territorial hunger in the territory of India. .

The US behavior had caused tension in bilateral relations between two prominent members of the QUAD, which was formed with the hidden agenda of controlling land hunger and Xi Jinping’s revisionist policies in the Asia-Pacific region, the region most most active in the world in terms of global economic activities.

Another example of Joe Biden’s series of atypical foreign policies is the establishment of a dodgy democratic regime in Kyiv – with Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government in Ukraine alleged to be one of the most corrupt and tolerant of human rights abuses. man, in addition to the fact that many of his ministers have dual nationality, including Americans, to flout Russia’s security concerns by allowing US-led NATO to come within range of hand. US-led NATO violated security agreement signed with former Warsaw Pact leader after the dismantling of the Berlin Wall, which led to the current war between Russia and Ukraine , which does not appear to be complete. will end in the near future, since the first received unprecedented support from Xi Jinping and the financing of the purchase of oil from a victim if one is guided by the investigation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh, while that the second was fueled by NATO funding and the supply of arms and ammunition.

After the pandemic recovery dispute, the whole world is suffering from a shortage of basic commodities, especially food grains and minerals, and is on the verge of recession only because of the war between these two countries which are the world’s commodity powers. This war compelled Russian President Vladimir Putin, who commands the world’s largest arsenal of weapons N, until then reluctant to be a natural ally of Xi Jinping, the latter desperately needed for the easy availability of commodities and connectivity to achieve its long-cherished status as a global superpower by surpassing Uncle Sam as it celebrates the one-year anniversary of the establishment of communist rule in Beijing.

Last, but not least, is Biden’s foreign policy gaffe in the Asia-Pacific region, involving a small democratic island nation close to China that the latter’s communist leaders claim as their own, much like Ladakh, China. ‘Arunachal Pradesh, etc. . of India as its sovereign territories without historical justification. In the past two years, one day the White House said it would protect Taiwan’s sovereignty under the Taiwan Act of 1978, involving its military in case other forces were used to occupy it, and the next day she said to abide by her decades-long one-China policy.

Compared to the powerful second economic and military power – in the case of military prowess, the PLA is one of the most dynamic – Taiwan is nothing. Can the United States, located far from the island nation, save it without a physical presence in the territory from a PLA attack if the Chinese leadership wishes? Expect the use of US troops and war equipment stationed with security alliance partners like South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, etc. Fighting against a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan is not so easy because it would expand the geography of war with unprecedented global repercussions that the leaders of these countries cannot afford.

Another important aspect is that so far almost all communist regimes in the world have shown no concern for human rights. For them, the first thing is to expand their administrative territory and achieve authoritarian exploits. In light of this, the Biden administration should have a clear and pragmatic policy towards Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region, and so on towards other regions as well.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the views of the Indian government or defense research and studies.

Article republished under an agreement with Dras (Defence Research and Studies) to share content. Link to the original article:https://dras.in/president-bidens-foreign-policies-help-xi-jinpings-ambition/







Bimal Prasad Mohapatra, an academic, novelist and columnist, holds a postgraduate degree in journalism and mass communication and a master’s degree in business administration. Her first novel “Works of LOVE” was published by Partridge Publishing in 2013 and her second novel “Bimal’s ANAND MATH” was published in 2021 by Notion Press. Writing columns on geopolitics, international relations, media and national socio-political-cultural-educational issues for DRaS, The Kootneeti, Orissa Post, MyVoice.OpIndia, The Diplomatists, The Avenue Mail, Delhi Post, Outlook Afghanistan, The Manila Times, Eduvoice, Imphal Free Press, etc. He is currently a senior researcher at the Think Tank Defense Research and Studies (DRaS) and teaches as an assistant professor of management studies (marketing, business development, etc.) at the Trident Group of Institutions in Bhubaneswar. In addition to writing novels and chronicles, he also participates in round tables at the university level. Before joining academia, he worked for a decade in business in New Delhi and other Indian cities, and another decade and a half in institutional management before finally joining teaching as an assistant professor there. ten years ago.





