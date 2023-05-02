PM Modi to address campaign rallies in Mulky, Ankola on May 3





Preparations are underway ahead of the PM’s visit to Mangaluru on May 3, as part of the election campaign in Mulky near Mangaluru. | Photo credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a campaign rally at Mulky in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, May 3, according to Sudarshan Moodbidri, chairman of BJP’s Dakshina Kannada unit. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, May 1, he said more than 2.50 lakh from 13 Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts Assembly constituencies are expected to attend the rally. The Prime Minister will address the gathering at 10:30 a.m. BJP District Chairman Sudharshan Moodbidri speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, May 1. | Photo credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Party workers and BJP supporters will attend the rally from all booths in the two districts. The party has made all the arrangements, including parking and drinking water, he said, adding that pit-level workers’ meetings were held to make the rally a success. As the rally will take place in Mulky, it will help workers and supporters from both neighborhoods to reach the venue without too many problems. A huge pandal is erected on the ground of Kolnadu to organize the seats of the participants. The venue will be handed over to security personnel at noon on Tuesday, May 2. Mr Moodbidri said workers and supporters were ordered to reach the venue, spread over 70 acres, at 9 a.m. for safety reasons. Later, there will be security restrictions. He said the Prime Minister would arrive at Mangaluru International Airport and later fly to the scene by helicopter. Helipads have been constructed at NMPA, NIT-K and Mulky. After Mulky, the Prime Minister will fly to Ankola and Kittur where he will address the rallies.

