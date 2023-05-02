Trump’s own words ‘prove’ he’s guilty of wire fraud: Kirschner





According to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, former President Donald Trump’s own words prove he is guilty of wire fraud.

Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House that Trump made a “mark incriminating statement” that “proves” he solicited campaign contributions based on allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election that he knew to be false.

The legal analyst cited testimony from former Department of Justice (DOJ) official Richard Donoghue, who told the House committee on Jan. 6 last year that Trump asked officials to “just to say “that the election was ‘corrupt’ and to ‘leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen’ after being told that no significant fraud had taken place.

Kirschner said the former president’s alleged statement was proof he was only interested in ‘retaining the power of the presidency willy-nilly and scamming people out of their money’ by fundraising on false allegations of fraud.

Former President Donald Trump disembarked Trump Force One at Aberdeen Airport on Scotland’s northeast coast on Monday at the start of his first visit to the country since losing the presidency. Legal analyst Glenn Kirshner said Monday that Trump’s own comments are evidence that he is guilty of wire fraud. Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty

“What Donald Trump said and what Richard Donoghue pretty much testified to, word for word, is actually an incriminating duo,” Kirschner said. “And that’s because he said, I don’t care if there was any fraud, just say there was and leave the rest to me and my Republican allies in Congress. “

“It proves that Donald Trump didn’t care about the real situation, whether or not there was voter fraud,” he continued. “This marquee statement, I believe directly incriminating, is a powerful case of both wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Kirschner was commenting on a Monday New York Times report that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation into the former president was stepping up efforts to determine whether Trump violated wire fraud laws by using baseless allegations of massive fundraising fraud.

Last month, Kirschner commented on a Washington Post article that reported for the first time that Smith was investigating Trump on potential wire fraud charges. Kirschner said the alleged wire fraud investigation showed Smith was “pursuing [Trump] hard” and “not at all shy about expanding his criminal investigation”.

“My friends, the federal crime of wire fraud is no small feat,” Kirschner said during an episode of his Justice Matters podcast. “If you send e-mails containing false information about rigged elections, in order to deceive people, you have committed the 20-year federal wire fraud offense.”

Newsweek has emailed Trump’s office for comment.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung previously told Newsweek that Kirschner was “a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and questionable legal analysis” and had “been shunned by the wider legal community.”

More than one former Trump DOJ official has told the former president that the fraud allegations were false following President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Bill Barr, Trump’s former attorney general who called fraud allegations of “bulls ***”, resigned after refusing to push the false account.

