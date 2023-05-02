President Jokowi sends Indonesian contingent to 32nd SEA Games





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has sent 599 athletes, 230 coaches and officials, and support teams forming the Indonesian contingent for the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia to be held May 5-17, 2023. “I am sending our contingent for the 32nd SEA Games to Cambodia. We are sending 599 athletes, who will compete in 31 sports,” he said at the send-off ceremony at Merdeka Palace here on Tuesday. The officials who attended the farewell ceremony were Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo and leaders of sports federations. Jokowi called on the Indonesian contingent for the current SEA Games to land more gold medals and achieve a higher rank than the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in 2021. “At the (31st) SEA Games in Vietnam, we won 69 gold medals and reached third place in the standings. We need to do more now. I’m asking you to earn more than 69 gold medals, and you only have two choices on the leaderboard. achievement, whether it’s the first or the second,” he said. Ahead of the Athlete Sending Ceremony on Tuesday, several athletes, mostly athletes competing ahead of the SEA Games Opening Ceremony on Friday May 5, departed early for Cambodia. Indonesia’s football, cricket, floor hockey and cycling teams for the 32nd SEA Games departed ahead of the opening ceremony in phases from April 25 to April 29. Meanwhile, the Indonesian triathlon team left on Monday May 1. The 599 Indonesian athletes at the 32nd SEA Games, including 379 men and 220 women, will compete in 31 of the 36 sports in the ASEAN-wide multi-sport event. Related news: Win as many medals as possible: VP to athletes

Related News: Indonesian Crossfire Team Participates in Training Camp in China

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/280167/president-jokowi-sends-off-indonesias-contingent-for-32nd-sea-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos