



Hardik Pandya's reigning champions GT come into the game after their sixth win of the season, while David Warner-led DC come back from their sixth defeat of the campaign. GT took 6 out of 8 wins, while DC took 2 out of 8 wins. The two teams met earlier this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi where GT recorded a 6-wicket win over DC with Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudarshan and David Miller for the defending champions. Now, the two former champions will face off in the reverse fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host their fifth game of the season. GT have lost two and won two at home so far. GT vs DC IPL 2023: Head to Head, Stats, Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad GT opened the season with a 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the venue but suffered a couple of 3-wicket losses against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their final home game. They bounced back, however, with a 55-point win over Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the GT vs DC 2023 meeting at Narendra Modi Stadium, we take a look at the pitch report and the weather forecast for the day as parts of the country received summer showers. Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2 A sunny day with a maximum temperature of 35oh C reduced to 26oh C with clear conditions during game hours. There is no chance of rain throughout the day. The weather is therefore unlikely to be a spoilsport in Tuesday's game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far but has provided some help for new bowlers. The IPL average first-bat score at the venue is 167. Of the four games held at the venue in the 2023 season, the chasing teams have won three times. GT chased a 179 goal set by CSK with 4 balls to spare, while KKR completed a 205 chase against GT, followed by RR completing a 178 chase. However, in the most recent match, GT defended 207 against MI, who could only reach 152. GT vs DC: Mohit Sharma to Anrich Nortje According to the site's history, chase teams have had the most success, with teams beating second-place winners in most cases. Thus, the captain who wins the draw will not hesitate to play first at Narendra Modi Stadium. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL 2023 Match Results Correspondence number Throw won by First round score Score of the second round Result 1 GT CSK – 178/7 in 20 overs GT – 182/5 in 19.2 overs GT won by 5 wickets 2 GT GT – 204/4 in 20 overs KKR – 207/7 in 20 overs KKR won by 3 wickets 3 RR GT – 177/7 in 20 overs RR – 179/7 in 19.2 overs RR won by 3 wickets 4 MID GT – 207/6 in 20 overs MI – 152/9 in 20 overs GT won by 55 races

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mykhel.com/cricket/gt-vs-dc-ipl-2023-match-44-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-pitch-report-and-weather-forecast-214618.html

