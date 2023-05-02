Jalen Hurts quit Lil Wayne’s agency for a photo with Trump





Donald Trump is at the center of a rift between Lil Wayne and Jalen Hurts.

According to Skip Bayless, Hurts and his agent Nicole Lynn left Lil Wayne’s Young Money sports agency APAA because of a photo Wayne took with Trump.

Specifically, Wayne met with Trump in 2020 to discuss a $500 billion package to “uplift black communities.” The initiative was known as the “Platinum Plan”.

After the meeting, Wayne posted a photo on social media next to Trump in the latter’s iconic position:

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus in addition to what he’s done so far with penal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured that he will and can do it. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Bayless says this photo had “something” – whether a lot or a little – to do with why Hurts and Lynn left Young Money:

Additionally, Wayne endorsed Trump for president in November. Trump later pardoned Wayne on a federal weapons charge in January 2021.

Although not a journalist, Bayless is a personal friend of Wayne. Skip says Lil Wayne is one of his dearest friends.

The two often get together in Los Angeles, according to Bayless’ Instagram.

So Bayless is not speculating. His information came from Wayne, or someone close to him.

It’s also not hard to imagine a simple photo with Trump causing Hurts and Lynn to leave Young Money.

All of Lynn’s reputation is tied to identity.

She’s the darling of the media. The likes of ESPN didn’t praise her for brokering Hurts’ new $255,000 contract because he set an NFL record. On the contrary, they praised her because she did it as a “black woman”.

Lynn’s self-written online profile references her gender in the intro.

She couldn’t risk working for an agency overseen by Lil Wayne, a black Trump supporter. She left for Klutch Sports Group in 2021.

At Klutch, Lynn works for LeBron James’ team. No status risk there.

Bowing to China is far less damaging than supporting Trump — even when Trump has worked to spend half a trillion dollars on the black community.

Jalen Hurts must agree. He also left Lil Wayne shortly after taking a picture with Donald Trump.

