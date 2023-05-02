Turkish forces killed Islamic State group leader in Syria, Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Ankara on April 30.ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

The leader of the Islamic State group was killed during an operation carried out by Turkish intelligence teams in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced. Turkish state media said the IS leader blew himself up to avoid capture.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview on Sunday evening that the leader of IS known as Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi died on Saturday, following a long pursuit by the news agency. Turkish Intelligence, MIT.

We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations, Erdogan said in the interview, without giving further details. The Islamic State group has not yet confirmed the death of its leader.

A military policeman from the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces told The Associated Press that MIT clashed with IS militants at a farm in the village of Miska, Aleppo province, late Friday night. As the fighting escalated, al-Qurayshi, who was hiding in a farm building, blew himself up, the military policeman said. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment to the media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition war monitor, said Turkish drones had flown over the area and that Turkish-backed Syrian opposition groups, alerted by Ankara, had closed the roads leading to the place of clashes.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency said that as Turkish agents closed in on him after a four-hour operation, al-Qurayshi detonated his suicide vest. The IS leader was in a house with an underground bunker in the Jinderes area and did not respond to calls asking him to surrender, the agency said, citing unnamed security officials.

After Turkish agents broke into the building, al-Qurayshi blew himself up realizing he would be caught, according to the report. Anadolu added that al-Qurayshi was frequently on the move.

Turkey has carried out numerous operations against IS militants and Kurdish rebels in areas bordering Syria. Turkey controls large swathes of territory in northern Syria, following several ground incursions aimed at driving Kurdish groups away from the border.

IS has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Turkey, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on January 1, 2017 that killed 39 people during New Year celebrations.

Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was named leader of IS after its former leader was killed in October. He took over at a time when ISIS had long since lost control of territory it once held in Iraq and Syria. However, IS tried to rise again, with sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in both countries.

Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by US forces during a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019. His successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a similar raid in February 2022.

He was followed by Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who the US military said was killed in mid-October during an operation by Syrian rebels in the southern province of Daraa, after which the last leader took over, Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi.

None of the al-Qurayshis are believed to be related. Al-Qurayshi is not their real name but comes from Quraish, the name of the tribe to which the Prophet Muhammad belonged. IS claims its leaders are from this tribe and al-Qurayshi is part of a nom de guerre of IS leaders.

The Islamic State group split from al-Qaeda more than a decade ago and came to control large parts of northern and eastern Syria as well as northern and western Iraq. In 2014, the extremists declared their so-called caliphate, attracting supporters from around the world.

Over the next few years, they claimed responsibility for attacks around the world that killed and injured hundreds of people before being attacked from different sides. In March 2019, US-backed Syrian fighters captured the last strip of land formerly held from ISIS in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, bordering Iraq.