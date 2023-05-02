Donald Trump flies to Scotland to visit its golf courses





Former US President Donald Trump told waiting reporters it was “great to be home” as he arrived in Aberdeen for a short tour of his Scottish golf courses.

The businessman’s private jet – whose mother Mary was from Lewis – landed just after 11.25am local time, with the Republican disembarking about half an hour later.

He was greeted by two pipers, a red carpet, a 10-vehicle motorcade and Sarah Malone, the executive vice president of Trump International, Scotland.

He spoke briefly to reporters, but declined to answer questions.

Ahead of the visit, he took to Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, to say he would be heading to Balmedie Golf Club which he owns to open a spectacular second course.

He is also due to visit his Turnberry course in Ayrshire.

It is the first time he has been to Scotland since 2018, when he visited on a state visit.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The golf courses and hotels are among the best in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen, Scotland, and Doonbeg, Ireland.

“I will meet many wonderful friends and cut the ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite thinking about ‘making America great again’, in fact, America will be greater than ever.”

When asked last week if he would meet Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, Prime Minister Humza Yousaf said: I would find it difficult, I must say, to meet him without raising the importance of the concerns I have from the remarks he has made in the past.

In 2021, in the aftermath of the deadly January 6 riots, Yousaf said the Interior Ministry should “seriously consider denying him entry”.

He said the Home Secretary had the power to prevent someone from entering the UK if their “presence is not conducive to the public good”.

“Trump’s fault is to stir up racial tensions and yesterday he incited a violent mob.”

Trump’s visit comes as he faces a number of legal issues at home.

The controversial tycoon, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election, is the only former US president to face criminal charges.

The Manhattan prosecutor accused Trump of silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile, a Georgia state attorney is investigating his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in that state.

Trump is also being questioned about his actions in the 2020 election and his retention of highly classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

It all comes as a special House of Representatives committee is investigating his role in the Jan. 6 assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

He is also the subject of a civil suit, with New York Attorney General Letitia James seeing Trump and the Trump Organization last September for fraud.

And last week, E Jean Carroll, a journalist and writer, was in court after accusing Trump of rape in the mid-1990s.

She claims he defamed her by denying it happened.

Some Scottish political parties were unenthusiastic about the visit.

Maggie Chapman, MSP of North East Green, said Trump left “a trail of destruction and broken promises”.

She added: “One thing he can never be accused of is providing anything positive to my constituents or Scotland other than staying away for so long.

Some people in Scotland have been blindsided by Trump’s promise to bring big business to Scotland. But as he does everywhere, he created a mess and broke his promises.

This visit is a reminder of all the damage Trump has caused. The Menie domain is responsible for the destruction of the fragile dune ecosystem locally. His dangerous rhetoric has emboldened far-right demagogues here and abroad. His broken promises to the communities of Aberdeenshire serve as a warning to all of us.

The sooner he returns to the United States and faces justice, the better.

Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur urged Yousaf to look into Trump’s course funding.

He said: “Previous visits by Donald Trump have cost us millions in police costs. These are the most expensive rounds of golf in history.

“The Scottish Government has refused to probe the finances involved in Donald Trump’s purchase of the Turnberry Golf Course.

“The new Prime Minister should consider whether he should reconsider this decision.”

