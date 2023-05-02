Optimism and Hope of Indonesian Athletes at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia





The Indonesian contingent that will participate in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia was officially released by President Joko Widodo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Athletes who will compete also said they had prepared optimally to compete in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. One of them is Juan Laurent, an Indonesian basketball player who participated in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. Juan said he and the Indonesian basketball team have prepared and will fight to win and defend the gold medal. “The preparation is 100%, we are ready to compete, we are ready struggle in Cambodia our goal is to definitely defend the gold medal because yesterday we had the gold, it’s also history for Indonesia as well as in basketball and we try to defend it” said Juan in a separate press release. Juan also did not forget to ask for the support of the Indonesian people so that the Indonesian basketball team can give the best results at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. Moreover, the basketball team will also try to defend the gold medal won at SEA Games Vietnam 2022. “Indonesian citizens, Indonesian people, please support us in basketball, I hope your prayers mean a lot to us, I hope we can get the best out of Cambodia, we can struggle from day one to the final later and be able to bring home a gold medal to our homeland, Indonesia,” said Juan. Not only Juan, Vivian, a female esports athlete who will represent Indonesia for the first time at SEA Games Cambodia 2023, admits she is very proud. He never expected that his passion for Mobile Legends games would lead him to become an esports athlete and participate in SEA Games Cambodia 2023. “The feeling was unexpected, because we played games and didn’t know we could also join the SEA Games. So it didn’t exist before, now it exists, I feel proud, I can continue to be invited to Mobile Legends to be invited to the State Palace to meet Pak Jokowi,” Vivian said. Vivian also hopes that the participation of esports athletes in the SEA Games Cambodia 2023 can provide the best results for Indonesia. Moreover, they also prepared for the upcoming game. “Hopefully in the Mobile Legends division there will be golden girls, hope is surely golden. But optimism is bismillah gold,” Vivian said. Likewise, Brandley and Glindra, who are water polo athletes, also hope to deliver the best results for Indonesia. They admit that they are very excited to participate in SEA Games Cambodia 2023. “We want to give our best for the people of Indonesia, and for all the contingents to give our best too, hopefully we can be the overall champion and give better love than the year before,” Brandley said. “Support us, the Indonesian team, especially the water polo team at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia,” Glindra said.

