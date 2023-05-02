Bima’s TikTok impact, Jokowi to inspect 3 damaged roads in Lampung





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will definitely pay a working visit (kunker) to Lampung province with one of the agendas to review the damaged roads in the province. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said the number one person in Indonesia will inspect up to 3 points of roads that have been damaged. “Yes, tomorrow, Wednesday (3/5/2023) tomorrow the plan is to go there to Lampung. So, [Presiden akan tinjau] We will immediately see the regional, non-national road sections that the public complains about. In summary, if we can do it, we will do it immediately,” he said after being confirmed by reporters at the presidential palace compound on Tuesday (05/02/2023). He admitted that in the near future, the RI’s No. 1 person would be looking into regional road sections, although he would not reveal details of where to visit. “So far, yes (see you again tomorrow), but the time hasn’t come yet and it’s not [proyek jalan] APBN but regional roads damaged on social media [media sosial] that,” he said. Apart from that, Basuki also did not deny that this visit was made after Bima content creator Yudho Saputro’s viral review of damaged roads in Lampung. “Due to crowded social media. He will check local government policies for accuracy,” he said. Later, road handling will be carried out based on the evaluation results of this working visit, as well as an order from the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia where tomorrow will also see the actual physical conditions that occur on the ground. “Yes, tomorrow we will see how physically rich he will be. He will order it from me. If it can be done later, I will,” he added. He added that President Jokowi had also issued Presidential Decree No. 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in connectivity of regional roads to increase the stability of regional roads which would become the basis for the review of tomorrow. “We also have regional road directions, so later through the regional road directions, the regional road directions damaged, in fact, there [presiden] that will be ordered in the region. He will order. So tomorrow we’ll see what he looks like physically, he’ll order it for me, if I can do it later, I will,” Basuki concluded. Earlier, a viral video titled “The Reasons Why Lampung Isn’t Moving On” uploaded by TikTok account @awbimaxreborn went viral. It is known that the owner who uploaded the video, Bima Yudho Saputro, is currently studying in Australia. In his upload, Bima gave several reasons which he believes were a factor in Lampung’s non-progress. One of them is that many projects in Lampung are blocked, such as Kota Baru. Even though the project has spent billions of rupees in public funds. Additionally, a lawyer and legal advisor, Ghinda Ansori Wayka-Thamaroni Usman, reported Bima to Lampung Regional Police on suspicion of spreading the hoax. Bima’s family were also reportedly intimidated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20230502/15/1651891/dampak-tiktok-bima-jokowi-bakal-sidak-3-jalan-rusak-di-lampung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

