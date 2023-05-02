Starmer denies employment talks held with Sue Gray during Boris Johnson investigation | Civil service

Labor leader Keir Starmer has denied having any recruitment talks with senior civil servant Sue Gray as she investigated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Starmer said he was confident Gray, who had been offered the role of his chief of staff, to lead Labor’s potential transition to government, had broken no rules.

His remarks provide an update on a review of the circumstances surrounding Gray’s departure from the civil service to be presented to MPs.

Commenting on the details leaked to Tory newspapers, Starmer suggested the government was trying to distract from the cost of living crisis ahead of local elections this week.

Firstly, I had no discussion with her while she was investigating Boris Johnson, whatsoever. I don’t think anyone is suggesting that is the case, Starmer told BBC Breakfast. I’m sure she didn’t break any of the rules.

Keir Starmer ‘confident’ Sue Gray didn’t break any rules in job nomination video

Whenever a senior civil servant leaves the public service, there is always a process that he must follow before taking another job, that is the process that he goes through.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Cabinet Office update will suggest that Gray held talks with Starmer as she advised MPs from all parties on the Privileges Committee on their own investigation into whether Johnson had misled the Commons with his assurances that Covid rules had been followed in No 10 during the pandemic.

Multiple reports suggest Gray may have violated the civil service code with his move.

Starmer said: Actually today there’s nothing new about it, I’m afraid 48 hours from the election what’s happening is the government is trying to resuscitate a story about Sue Gray mainly because they don’t want to talk about the cost of living crisis which actually is the thing that people are most concerned about.

He added: What I would say to the government, if you listen to people across the country, people aren’t talking about Sue Gray, they’re talking about not being able to pay their bills.