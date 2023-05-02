Challenger in Turkey’s presidential race provides stark contrast

ANKARA, Türkiye — The main challenger trying to topple Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this month’s presidential election is very different from the incumbent who has ruled the country for two decades.

Where Erdogan is a fascinating orator, the modest Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks softly. Erdogan is also a master campaigner who uses state resources and events to reach out to supporters while Kilicdaroglu speaks to voters in videos recorded in his kitchen. As the polarizing Erdogan has grown increasingly authoritarian, Kilicdaroglu has built a reputation as a bridge builder and vows to restore democracy.

The contrasts are reflected in the political paths of the two men. Erdogan’s permanent rule has kept him in office first as prime minister and then as president since 2003. Kilicdaroglu (pronounced KEH-lich-DAHR-OH-loo) has not won a general election since taking over as leader of his center-left, secular Republican people. Party, or CHP, in 2010.

But that could change on May 14, when Turkey holds its most contested presidential election in years. Opinion polls give Kilicdaroglu, 74, a slight lead over Erdogan, even as analysts warn of the dangers of striking off a president with powerful political skills. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the election will take place in the second round on May 28.

Divisions within the opposition have long helped Erdogan, 69, retain power, but this time around Kilicdaroglu is running as the candidate of a united bloc known as the National Alliance, which has unified six diverse parties, including nationalists and Islamists. Kilicdaroglu also got tacit support from pro-Kurdish parties.

Adding to Kilicdaroglus’ chances of victory are a failing economy and high inflation that have been blamed on Erdogan’s unconventional economic policies. Another factor is the devastating earthquake in February which killed more than 50,000 people and exposed years of government neglect.

Erdal Karatas, a barber in Istanbul, supported Erdogan but switched allegiance amid the economic downturn and inflation and will vote for Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan’s first 10 years were really successful, but in the last 10 years he went off the rails. We can call it power poisoning, he said. We take out loans to pay debts and credit cards. Our income does not cover our expenses.

The National Alliance has pledged to roll back Erdogan’s efforts to concentrate vast powers in the hands of the president. The coalition also pledged to restore parliamentary democracy with checks and balances, return to more conventional economic policies and fight corruption.

These elections are about rebuilding Turkey, ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry. They aim to ensure gender equality, Kilicdaroglu told a rally in the CHP stronghold of Izmir in western Turkey. These elections are about reconciliation, not conflict. And these elections aim to bring democracy to Türkiye.

In another stark difference from the incumbent, Kilicdaroglu said he aims to serve just one term and then retire to spend time with his three grandchildren. If elected, he plans to move to the modest presidential palace in Ankara that housed former presidents, instead of the 1,150-room palace that Erdogan built.

Under Kilicdaroglu, analysts say, Turkey is likely to adopt a more pro-European and pro-NATO stance, while preserving Turkey’s economic ties with Russia.

Erdogan Toprak, a CHP lawmaker and longtime friend of Kilicdaroglu, said that without Kilicdaroglu’s patience and consensus building skills, a united opposition would not have emerged. The bloc includes former Erdogan allies.

He doesn’t hold a grudge, Toprak said. He attaches great importance to compromise and he shows tolerance. That’s what created the Nation Alliance.”

Forming the alliance took a lot of patience and self-sacrifice. Kilicdaroglu “showed self-sacrifice and patience…even though he received a lot of criticism within the party”.

The social-democratic politician who has earned a reputation for honesty and integrity was born in 1948 in the province of Tunceli, in eastern Turkey, to an officer father and a mother in foyer.

He is the fourth of seven children from an Alevi family, an Islamic tradition distinct from Sunni, Shia and Alawite sects and whose members have faced discrimination in the predominantly Sunni country.

An economist by training, Kilicdaroglu led Turkey’s social security organization before joining the CHP and winning a seat in parliament in 2002, the same year Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development party came to power.

He came to public attention after speaking out against allegations of corruption against members of the ruling party and became the leader of the CHP after the resignation of former party leader Deniz Baykal, who died this year.

Under the leadership of Kilicdaroglus, the CHP, which was created in 1923 by the founder of the modern Turkish Republics, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, abandoned its rigid secular and nationalist position and recently opened up to Kurdish minorities and more conservative sections of the society. He assured devout women that their rights to wear Islamic-style headscarves would be respected.

Led by Kilicdaroglu, the party managed to overthrow ruling party mayors in Istanbul and Ankara in 2019 by launching an effective local election campaign. Until then, the party had lost all parliamentary and presidential elections under Kilicdaroglu. The popular mayors of Ankara and Istanbul campaigned on his behalf.

However, Kilicdaroglu is prone to fumbles. On April 1, he was forced to apologize after he was photographed accidentally stepping on a prayer rug. Erdogan, who has repeatedly mocked Kilicdaroglu over the years, used the incident to paint his rival as disrespectful of religious values.

Erdogan frequently refers to Kilicdaroglu as Bay Kemal or Mr. Kemal to portray him as an elitist political figure who is out of touch with people in Turkey’s conservative and impoverished heartland, even though Kilicdaroglu comes from a low-income background. Kilicdaroglu adopted the nickname in response, frequently referring to himself as Bay Kemal.

Many have speculated that his Alevi background could cost Sunni votes. Kilicdaroglu spoke about his Alevi heritage for the first time in a video address in April, when he called on young voters to end the sectarian politics of division.

Unlike Erdogan, whose control of mainstream media allows him to dominate the airwaves, Kilicdaroglu has tried to woo voters with videos recorded from his modest kitchen and posted on social media. Images of his kitchen are now used as a background for video conferences.

In 2017, Kilicdaroglu attracted international attention when he marched for 25 days from Ankara to Istanbul on a march for justice to protest the conviction of one of his lawmakers and a large-scale government crackdown. against criticism following a 2016 coup attempt.

The politician survived an attack in 2016 when Kurdish rebels fired a missile at a convoy he was traveling in. Three years later, he escaped another attack by suspected Erdogan supporters while attending the funeral of a soldier killed in clashes with rebels.

Turkey is going through a difficult period,” Toprak said. Kilicdaroglu, “who is not greedy for power, will overcome this troubled period with reconciliation and tolerance. The country has a one-man rule problem. It will disappear.

Associated Press writers Zeynep Bilginsoy and Mehmet Guzel in Istanbul contributed to this report.