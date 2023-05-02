Imran Khan warns of street moves if polls don’t hold





Activists from Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather around former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vehicle during a rally to mark May Day in Lahore yesterday. (AFP)

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said his Pakistani party Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would not fall for the administration’s ‘malicious plan’ to postpone the general election, warning his party would protest whether the Supreme Court’s directive to conduct the polls in Punjab province on May 14 were ignored. on that date, his party would ask the Supreme Court. The ex-prime minister, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April last year in what he described as a motivated regime-change operation, said that if the government did not agree to this demand, refused to accept the verdict of the supreme courts on the Punjab polls, defied the chief justice and his fellow justices and violated the constitution, so I mean PTI will come out in the streets and we will bring the nation with us. warning them and their masters that if you go against the constitution and think you will not accept the Supreme Court’s decision…then my nation will come out with me and on the streets of the land we will get the established rule of law, he said, calling on his supporters to prepare for the battle for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom). Khan alleged that the government was avoiding elections because of its fear of losing to the PTI and its desire to eliminate it from the political landscape. The Supreme Court had already set May 14 as the date for elections in Punjab, saying the only scenario in which the elections would not take place was if the government agreed with its party’s position on the combined elections. on the same day, which is the position of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs, the ruling coalition in the Khan Center declared that the remaining assemblies must be dissolved by May 14. He added that the party only participates in discussions with the government on the recommendation of the Chief Justice. But if they find excuses to [holding] elections after [passing the] budget…if they think we will be trapped in their ill-intentioned plan and wait for the election until September…then have no misconceptions, he said, adding that the PTI would take legal recourse in such a case. a tweet earlier today, the former prime minister also warned of an impending street movement. Our country, in its current precarious economic situation, will not be able to withstand a massive street movement, he tweeted.

Related story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulf-times.com/article/660246/international/imran-khan-warns-of-street-movement-if-polls-not-held The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos