Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no sympathy for Shiv Sena but expected a lot, says Sharad Pawar | Bombay News





MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the top BJP leaders, had absolutely no sympathy for Shiv Sena despite the parties’ decades-long alliance and, in fact, the BJP had hatched an ambitious plan to eliminate Sena from urban areas, NCP founder Sharad Pawar said in part two of his autobiography, “Lok Maze Sangatee “, which he will publish on Tuesday.

The volume focuses on the politically tumultuous years from 2014 to 2019, and includes his analysis of the BJP-Sena turmoil, the NCP upheavals and even mentions nephew Ajit Pawar raising the banner of revolt by joining Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP in failed government bid. training. From the start, the BJP believed that the 2019 Assembly polls would be one-sided, but that turned out to be wrong, Pawar said.

The book states that after the 2014 assembly elections, there was a sea change in the relationship between the BJP and Sena. “Although there was an alliance government, the BJP had the upper hand. The rift had widened considerably, so much so that most members of the Shiv Sena cabinet were moving around with resignation letters in their pockets. .”

He added, “From the body language of Modi and Shah, it appeared that they had no sympathy for Shiv Sena, while Shiv Sena had huge expectations from the BJP. When there was a need for dialogue, the BJP leadership was still knocking on Matoshree’s doors… Also in political developments, Uddhav Thackeray expected the BJP to follow the old tradition, but the BJP leadership felt that the status of Balsaheb Thackeray was different, and it was a mistake for Uddhav Thackeray to expect top BJP leaders to visit him.”

Pawar said the NCP suffered its biggest political setback between 2014 and 2019: performance in Lok Sabha and assembly elections was dismal, municipal poll results were disappointing.

Neither was doing well in the ruling coalition. “After the 2014 parliamentary elections, the BJP joined the Shiv Sena, but there was an atmosphere of mistrust,” Pawar said. “The BJP has always believed that the Shiv Sena has a stronghold in the urban areas…unless it is uprooted, it will not be possible for the BJP to establish itself throughout the state. When Sena realized the BJP’s game plan, this led to massive unrest among the ranks and however, no negative impact was seen immediately as the BJP and Shiv Sena were in alliance and in power.

The book claims that the BJP also planned to eliminate Shiv Sena at BMC along with half a dozen municipal corporations in the MMR area.

Alluding to the opportunism of the BJP, Pawar said that when Uddhav told a public meeting in Pandharpur that Sena had lost 25 years of alliance, Amit Shah realized that the BJP needed Sena to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So he knocked on the doors of Matoshree. “Once again it was decided to contest together. Then for some time Devendra Fadnavis was away, there was a discussion between Shah and Uddhav Thackeray, but the outcome of the discussion was never returned public,” Pawar said. Thackeray claimed he was promised the CM chair.

The Saffron Alliance won the Lok Sabha elections, but there was a new dispute over the sharing of seats for the assembly elections. Throughout, BJP told Sena that its influence was waning, and eventually a rapprochement was reached, but Sena contested fewer seats than BJP.

