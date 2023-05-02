



In China, the idea that modernization does not mean Westernization long predates the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Chinese Substance, Western Application () was the slogan of reforming intellectuals after the defeat in the Opium Wars. Its essence has been pursued by the CCP whose leaders have stressed that China will not pursue Western-style but Chinese-style modernization. One that modernizes industry, agriculture, the military, science and technology but does not include political liberalization or democracy. The latter, the CCPbelieveshas led to social conflicts in Western societies, which China can only avoid through the leadership of the CCP and socialist modernization (). Li Shulei, head of the CCP’s propaganda department, describe modernization as something imposed on China by the West that later became an internal necessity.[1] This view is deeply rooted in China’s historical memory. Since the defeat of the technologically superior British and Japanese in the 19e century, techno-centric modernization was seen as the way for China to overcome backwardness and national humiliation. Modernization was also closely linked to anti-imperialism through the struggle for national self-determination. Sun Yat-sen, considered the father of modern China, argued in Three Principles of the People (1911) that increasing the welfare of peoples () through economic and industrial development programs was a prerequisite for the achievement of nationalism () and self-determination ().[2] To this day, the CCP and the Kuomintang (KMT, now one of Taiwan’s political parties) claim the intellectual heritage of the Sun Yat-sens. Following in the footsteps of Suns, Chen Duxiu and Li Dazhao, who co-founded the CCP in 1921, saw modernization as central to the anti-imperial and anti-colonial struggle, and as a way to improve peoples’ livelihoods and build capacity for independent development. Moreover, the early communists linked China’s quest for modernization to that of other poor countries: Liu Shaoqi said in 1945 that the path China followed would pave the way for Southeast Asian countries facing similar conditions.[3] Later, with foreign aid, China’s domestic quest for modernization was extended to other countries. Beginning with Mao Zedong, the CCP leaders made it clear that China would pursue socialist modernization. In Mao’s day, this meant following the example of the Soviet Union to modernize industry, agriculture, the military, and science and technology. The big leap forward was Maos’ attempt to hasten the transformation of China’s economy from agrarian to industrial, which ended in a nationwide famine. The four modernizations in industry, agriculture, military, and science and technology then became the core of Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening-up policy. To the west, Deng argued: Our four upgrades are four Chinese-style upgrades. Deng’s modernizations included the socialist market economy with a mixture of state and private enterprise elements, and experimentation with foreign technologies and policies. But Deng rejected the Fifth Modernization, presented in the Democracy Wall Movement by Wei Jingshan: democracy in the liberal sense. Xi Jinping described Chinese modernization as the path to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, which China aims to achieve by the 100e anniversary of the PRC in 2049. A definite milestone on this path is to progress towards common prosperity and become a middle-income country by 2035. In 2022, the goal of modernization with Chinese characteristics was changed to Party Constitution at 20e National People’s Congress. The party’s discourse on modernization in the Xi era has a deep moral connotation. It posits that unlike the old capital-centered, polarizing and expansionist path of Western modernization, China was pursuing a better people-centered development: a development to which China’s entire democratic process was better suited than democracy. liberal. Referring to Sun Yat-sense’s vision of modernization in 2020, Xiarguedthat China has progressed far beyond what Sun imagined and that only the CCP could achieve this. Liberal voiceswarnhowever, that the primacy of ideology over economics in Xi’s Chinese-style modernization has closed the spaces for political innovation that made China’s modernization successful in the first place. This definition was written for the Decoding China project. To learn more about Decoding China, visit the project websiteHERE.

