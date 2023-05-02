Imran Khan’s PTI will be ‘ultimate loser’ if poll talks fail: Pakistani government





Rejecting Imran Khan’s demand to dissolve the National Assembly by May 14 for a positive outcome of the talks as ‘unfeasible’, Pakistan’s ruling coalition warned the former prime minister that his party would be the ‘loser’ ultimate” if the talks failed, because the polls can be delayed for a year.

Ahead of the third round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led federal coalition (PML-N) and the PTI scheduled for Tuesday, the government told Khan it could not hold talks under threat of ‘a weapon.

“We want to tell Imran Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint. The first condition of the talks is that there are no preconditions. Khan is so desperate that he wants its way or the highway, PML-N Secretary General and Federal Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal was quoted by Dawn newspaper as saying.

The federal coalition called Khan’s ultimatum “impractical” and asked him to show more flexibility for the success of this dialogue between the government and the opposition, the report said on Monday.

“If the talks fail, the ultimate loser will be the PTI as there is a provision to delay elections for a year under the Constitution. Imran Khan warned against creating a law and order situation in the country (if the polls are not held in July) and in such a scenario, the elections will be delayed for another year, said Iqbal on Sunday.

The federal coalition parties sat down with the PTI with an open mind,” but Khan continued to call for the (national, Sindh and Balochistan) assemblies to be dissolved by May 14, he said. , adding that the request was not acceptable to the federal coalition.

“The people of Sindh and Balochistan cannot be punished for the madness of Imran Khan who dissolved the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to force elections under the patronage of his masters in the institutions,” the minister said, adding that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should agree on a code of conduct for polls, in addition to same-day elections.

When asked if elections would be held in Punjab in May in light of the Supreme Court’s order if there is no breakthrough in the talks, the minister said: We clearly see the politics behind the verdict of this supreme court. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif asked what the outcome of negotiations with the PTI will be as they set conditions.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which pushed the PML-N to negotiate with the PTI on the elections, remains optimistic, however.

I hope that the dissolution of the assemblies by May 14 is a proposal and not a condition posed by Khan. This suggestion is not viable. Who will present the budget if the National Assembly is dissolved in May? asked senior PPP leader and special assistant to the prime minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira.

“It cannot be left to the interim setup to negotiate with the IMF and come up with the budget (for the coming fiscal year), he said.

Kaira said that despite such a suggestion, the PPP believed that common sense would prevail and that these talks would not end in failure.

Jamaat-i-Islami leader Sirajul Haq, who recently called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan to push them for a consensus on the polls, said: We hope for a breakthrough in dialogue and that the federal coalition and the PTI is not heading for a dead end. The PTI was also optimistic about the success of its talks with the government, according to the report.

The PTI wants the talks with the government to succeed, but it has formulated a strategy in case of failure. It is not possible for the PTI to sit silently if the Constitution is seen as trash and the public as insects, PTI’s top leader Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Chaudhry also called on the people to prepare for a movement”. The movement begins tomorrow (Monday) with rallies in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar culminating in a historic long march, he said.

The Supreme Court has asked the government and the PTI to sit down together for talks. The Supreme Court had already given May 14 as the date for the Punjab elections and the two sides are expected to agree a new date earlier to postpone the Punjab elections.

The main opposition party, the PTI, is determined to push for elections in the provincial legislatures, but the government maintains its position on simultaneous elections throughout the country.

The National Assembly will end its five-year term in August this year.

According to the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house. This means that the election must take place in mid-October. The last general elections were held in July 2018.

PTI leader Khan was ousted in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/imran-khans-pti-will-be-ultimate-loser-if-talks-on-polls-fail-pakistan-govt-8585511/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

