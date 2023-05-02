Daesh leader killed himself for fear of arrest – Middle East Monitor





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that Daesh leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi, who was killed in Syria in an operation by Turkish intelligence forces, set off a suicide vest he was wearing from fear of arrest, the Anadolu news agency said, adding that no Turkish members were killed or injured. “This individual was neutralized as part of an operation by Turkey’s national intelligence organization in Syria yesterday,” Erdogan said in an interview with TR Turkish broadcaster, according to a Reuters report. Erdogan said intelligence agencies have been pursuing Al-Qurashi for a long time. Local Syrian and security sources said the raid took place in the northern Syrian town of Jandaris, which is controlled by Turkish-backed groups and was one of the hardest hit by the tremors of February 6 that hit both Turkey and Syria. The Syrian National Army, an opposition faction with a security presence in the area, had no immediate comment. A resident said clashes began on the outskirts of Jandaris late Saturday night, lasting around an hour before residents heard a large explosion. READ: US slashes SDF militia allowances by $18m Later, security forces cordoned off the area to prevent anyone from approaching it. Daesh chose Al-Qurashi as its leader in November 2022 after his predecessor was killed during an operation in southern Syria. The Islamic State took control of large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and its leader at the time, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, declared an Islamic caliphate across the entire territory. It then lost its grip on the region after campaigns by US-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, as well as Syrian forces backed by Iran, Russia and various paramilitaries. Its operatives, however, continue to carry out attacks against local forces and civilians in Syria and Iraq.

