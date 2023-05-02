Prime Minister Narendra Modi tears up Congress and says his story is to ‘appease terrorists’





Prime Minister Modi today alleged that the history of Congress was to ‘appease terror and terrorists’. Chitradurga, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that the history of Congress was to ‘appease terror and terrorists’, and the party questioned the country’s defense forces, when the surgical strikes and airstrikes were carried out . Also accusing Congress and JD(S) of “encouraging terror”, the prime minister said they could never increase investment in Karnataka and could not create new opportunities for the state’s youth. “People of Karnataka should never forget the history and thought of Congress. The history of Congress is to appease terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of the highest leader of Congress, learning of the death of terrorists,” Prime Minister Modi said. Addressing a public meeting, he said: ‘When surgical strikes have happened, when air strikes have happened, Congress has raised questions about the capacity of the nation’s defense forces. “In Karnataka, you have seen how Congress encourages terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka to the ‘rehemokaram‘ (mercy) terrorists. It was the BJP who broke the backs of the terrorists and ended the appeasement game,” he said, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka and to make it number one, it is important that the State be safe. Congress has lost its guarantee and the trust of the people, the prime minister said, adding that his unguaranteed electoral guarantee is all lies. He also said that the BJP’s election manifesto contains a roadmap to make Karnataka the first state in the country. Union Minister A Narayanaswamy and MP Davangere GM Siddeshwara among others were present. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

