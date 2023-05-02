“The BJP manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka no. 1′: PM Modi in Chitradurga | bangalore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka on Tuesday ahead of the crucial assembly election in the state and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was aiming to make number one in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka on Tuesday.

The BJP’s election manifesto contains a roadmap for making Karnataka the country’s first state. It has a plan for modern infrastructure and emphasizes empowerment of women and youth. We need to make Karnataka the driving force of a developed India, and for that we need a dual-engine government,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister gathered a large crowd in Chitradurga and said that the BJP is Karnataka’s favorite party and the Congress can never compete with its development work. He also attacked both the Congress and the regional party, the Janata Dal (secular).

People of Karnataka should be mindful of Congress and JD(S), both are ‘pariwaarwadis’, support corruption and engage in divisive politics, he said. Congress questioned our own military when we released information about the surgical strike and the airstrike. Remember that Congress has always supported terrorism, he added.

The Prime Minister also tried his hand at a traditional instrument in Chitradurga. The saffron party published its poll manifesto for the state on Monday, promising three free bottles of gas and 500ml of milk a day for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders, among other guarantees.

Other prominent leaders, including union interior minister Amit Shah, are in the state for campaigns and rallies. Karnataka is due to vote next Wednesday, while the count is scheduled for May 13.