Jokowi invites six government political parties, Nasdem does not participate

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will invite the general presidents of six political parties that are part of his ruling coalition to Merdeka Palace. The leaders of Nasdem would not have been invited.

“This Eid gathering will definitely further strengthen the national ties between political parties under the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. It will also bring hearts and minds together to be determined to achieve the implementation of ‘smooth, fair, quality and integrity, as well as safe and happy elections’, PAN Viva Yoga Vice President Mauladi said in his statement, Tuesday (05/02/2023).

According to him, the elections are the way of constitutional democracy which must benefit the progress of the nation.

As for a political party that is part of a government coalition, it will not participate in the Eid friendship. Nasdem Party DPP Chairman Charles Meikyansah confirmed that his party was not invited to the meeting.

“What is clear is that so far there has been no invitation from Nasdem party chairman Pak Surya Paloh or the general secretary and others,” Charles said when confirmed. .

Although they were not invited to the meeting, the Nasdem party admitted that they had no problem with it. He said he respects Jokowi’s decision not to invite the Nasdem party to the Eid rally. “In government, nothing has ever changed since Nasdem, supporting the government of Pak Joko Widodo and KH Ma’ruf Amin until the end of their term,” Charles said.

Nasdem’s relationship with Jokowi declined after Surya Paloh declared her support for Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier Wednesday (April 26), PAN President Zulkifli Hasan said that Jokowi planned to invite leaders of political parties from the coalition supporting the government for a friendly visit. “Let’s hope that when we find the right time, Mr. (President Jokowi) will invite the general chairmen of the party for a friendly visit?” said Zulhas, the nickname of Zulkifli Hasan, after meeting President Jokowi at the presidential palace complex, Jakarta, on Wednesday (4/26).

Zulhas said there could be discussions on the grand coalition speech at a meeting between political party leaders and President Jokowi. “Later we meet first,” he said.

