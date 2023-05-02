If defeated, will Erdogan give up his palace life?

-Analysis-

ISTANBUL As we anxiously wonder what awaits us on the evening of Election Day on May 14, I want to take you on a journey to exactly 73 years ago. Were on May 14, 1950 in the Ankaya Mansion, the former presidential residence of Turkey in the capital of Ankara.

That evening, President Smet nn, the successor to modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, voted alongside his wife Mevhibe at Ankaya Primary School early that morning.

Mansions Room #18 has already started to come alive in the afternoon. This large room with pool table was used by aides and took its name from the number of the indoor telephone line there: 18. But it was not until the evening that reports of the election results began to appear. arrive. was the only calm person as his aides, ministers and presidential staff watched the results with nervous excitement.

The first news came as a surprise to everyone in the room. And over the next few hours, they would see the election go to waste, as the mainline Republican People’s Party (CHP) heavyweights began to worry about the situation in their own constituencies.

Parliamentary deputy Faik Ahmet Barutu was one of them. He called his hometown of Trabzon and learned that the opposing Democratic Party (DP) was in the lead. He turned to the others in the room who were watching him curiously. The man is confused. He only knows Trabzon. What if he was here and knew what we know? He would certainly go mad, he said, bursting out laughing. The first lady, Mevhibe nn, had just entered the room as Barutus’ laughter echoed through the room.

She felt comfortable hearing the laughter and started laughing too: the election results must be okay.

Yet in that moment her gaze caught her husband pacing back and forth across the room and Mrs. nn knew his rhythm meant something was wrong.

The presidential compound in Ankara, Türkiye. Ex13

Don’t worry She walked over to her husband and they sat together on a couch. nn turned to his wife and asked her: how many days would it take to move? Mevhibe nn put her hand on her husband’s hand. Don’t worry, I’ll round things up quickly. Well be back home in a day or two. He put his hand on her shoulder and asked: We won’t have a car. You can bus into town and mind your own business, right? The first lady thought of the war years with all kinds of shortages. She squeezed her hand affectionately on his shoulder as if saying don’t worry without speaking. In fact, the subject had already come up once, following an election rally in Istanbul, and Mevhibe nn received a similar response from her husband. The dinner table was covered with a green tablecloth after the meal that evening. They started playing bezique as husband and wife. The president suddenly stopped while he was distributing the cards, as if he had just remembered something important: Madam, we are ready, aren’t we? Why? For election results. We are ready; spiritually and physically. No matter what, right? Ms. nn answered with a smile: Of course. May God grant you life. Everything will be alright. They had a similar conversation with their daughter.

Former Turkish President Atatrk at the library of the Presidential Residence in Ankaya Kk on July 16, 1929. Shuppilulium

Fleet of 100 cars The DP won the elections, overthrowing the founding party of the Turkish republic, the CHP. The nn family moved to their own house in Ankara, known as Pink Villa, after the elections. This would be the last time they would move. Immediately after their installation, Mevhibe took action in the two cases that worried her husband the most. She took the bus downtown and did her shopping. Ankara residents have become accustomed to seeing the former first lady at the bazaar, grocery store and on public transport after that day. We live in another Türkiye. It’s been 73 years and if the polls are not wrong, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his family will soon have to leave their so-called palace of a thousand rooms. We live in a very different Turkey than 73 years ago. Erdoan and his family use more than 100 escort vehicles when going from place to place. It is a colossal fleet with special vehicles for bodyguards, medical personnel and yes-men; transport Erdoan from here to there. They have an office at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul and use the Huber Mansion whenever they are in Istanbul. They have jumbo jets to travel abroad, flying palaces with bedrooms, offices and conference rooms. Add to all this the Okluk Bay Summer Palace in Gkova in western Turkey and the Ahlat Mansion in eastern Turkey. It looks like they’ll need an army to help them pack up and move on. What do you think? In how many days will the Erdoans be able to move into their old home in Kskl, Istanbul?

***Note: The author got the book Mevhibe ankayann Hanmefendisi (Mevhibe the lady of ankaya) from smet nn Glsn Bilgehan’s granddaughter to write about the event of nn family moving from ankaya mansion .