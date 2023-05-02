Prime Minister Modi tries his hand at a traditional drum instrument in Chitradurga





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at a traditional musical instrument on Tuesday as he addressed a public rally in Chitradurga, Karnataka, ahead of assembly elections. In a video shared by the ANI news agency, the prime minister could be seen having fun playing the instrument with other party members. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at a traditional instrument in Chitradurga, Karnataka today.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/HVLnod41rG — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023 Speaking at the public meeting, Modi said, “We must make Karnataka a driving force for developed India, a growth engine for developed India. To do this, we must bring the twin-engine government back to power! Praising the BJP poll manifesto, Modi said, “The Sankalpa Patra unveiled yesterday for Karnataka has been excellent; it has a roadmap to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country, it has a plan for modern infrastructure, focuses on empowerment of women and youth”. Modi criticized both Congress and JD(S), saying both are corrupt and promote dynastic politics and sow divisions in society. “I want to alert you. The people of Karnataka should beware of both JD(S) and Congress. They are no different. They are the same. Both are corrupt, promote dynastic politics and sow division in the Company.” After the public meeting in Chitradurga, Prime Minister Modi will hold rallies in Hospet in Vijayanagra and Sindhanur. The public meetings will be followed by a roadshow in Kalaburagi. The Karnataka Assembly, which has 224 members, will be polled on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13. A total of 3,632 candidates are in the running, including 707 from the incumbent BJP and 651 from the Congress, while 1,720 candidates will run as independents. According to the ABP-CVoter opinion poll, Congress appears to be in the lead in the race to form the next government in Karnataka with a projected range of seats between 107 and 119, while the BJP is expected to secure between 74 and 86 seats and the JDS between 23 and 35 seats. . At around 40%, Congress is expected to win the largest percentage of votes, followed by the BJP at 40% and the JD(S) at 17%, and others at 8%.

