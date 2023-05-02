Kodim 0421/LS prepares security forces for the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo





Lintaspost.com – Kodim 0421/Ls mobilized all of its Babinsa composed of 10 Koramil rows of Kodim 0421/Ls to secure the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko widodo and his entourage in the region of the province of Lampung, which will take place in the near future. During the implementation of security for the President’s working visit to the Kodim 0421/Lamsel area, which was led directly by the Commanding Officer of Kodim 0421/Ls Lt. Col. Inf Fajar Akhirudin SIP, M.Sc., as Dansub Task Force for Security in Market Sector in Natar Sub-District, South Lampung Regency. Carrying out Pam Routes on all the routes traveled by the President and all the entourage also participates in safety in all the places that will be examined by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, all Babinsa will perform their duties properly in accordance with which is ordered by the higher unit as a form of loyalty by participating in securing and smooth running the President’s working visit to Lampung Province. This troop ceremony brought together all the troops involved in PAM VVIP, both TNI, Police, Fire, Satpol PP and all other supporting elements. The commander of Kodim 0421/Lt. Collar. Inf Fajar Akhirudin SIP, M.Sc., stressed that he is ready to ensure the visit of the number one in Indonesia in the southern region of Lampung. Commander Kodim 0421/Ls Lt. Col. Inf Fajar Akhirudin SIP, M.Sc., continued, said that this security task is a state duty which must be performed properly and optimally and should not be considered as a routine activity, therefore that all members of Babinsa Kodim 0421/Ls in performing the tasks both individually and in units must be ready to perform the task. Able to prevent various vulnerabilities and contingencies that may arise during the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the region of Lampung Province. I therefore order all personnel involved in the security task force to follow VVIP security procedures, observe discipline and the chain of command, and never stop praying,” he concluded.

