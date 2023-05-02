Politics
Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
Last update: May 02, 2023, 07:20 IST
This will be the fifth match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. (Photo credit: Sportzpics)
Check Here Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Rain Forecast and more for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match
The Gujarat Titans will be aiming to edge closer to the playoffs when they host the Delhi Capitals in their upcoming IPL 2023 assignment.
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the game on May 2 at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat have been in excellent form and recorded six wins from eight appearances.
In their last match, Gujarat got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders registering an impressive 7 wicket win in the away outing.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals, under their David Warner, have only managed to win two matches so far. The Capitals suffered a narrow nine-point loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game which kept them bottom of the pile.
Presentation report
The pitch should be batting friendly. Looking at past IPL matches on the site, the dew factor has been beneficial for chase teams.
Thus, the captain who wins the toss will play first. Pacers may have some buy with the new ball, but spinners will have to fight hard for wickets. The average first innings total here is 163.5 and the chase team has a superior winning percentage record.
Weather report
Weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly clear on May 2.
The wind speed will be around 6-10 km/h during the day. The temperature could fluctuate between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity should be around 54-64%.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Stream and Stream Details
The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live stream will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
