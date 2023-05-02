Prabowo-Zulhas arrive at the palace before meeting Jokowi





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – One by one, the General Chairmen of the coalition political parties supporting the government of President Joko Widodo and Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin arrived at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (2/5/2023) evening. They will hold a meeting with Jokowi at Merdeka Palace. Based on CNBC Indonesia’s monitoring, those in attendance included Greater Indonesia Movement Party general chairman Prabowo Subianto and National Mandate Party general chairman Zulkifli Hasan. Both wore long-sleeved batik shirts and black pants. Also present was Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT As we know, Jokowi will hold a meeting this evening with all the political parties supporting the government. This was conveyed by the Chairman of the PPP Advisory Board, Mr. Romahurmuziy Rommy, in a press release received by CNBC Indonesia, Tuesday (05/02/2023). “Apart from bihalal halal in the middle of Shawwal, tonight’s meeting, which is to be attended by all leaders of political parties supporting the government minus Nasdem, has the potential to form a grand coalition with the Ganjar-Prabowo formation as chairman. and vice-presidential candidates,” he said. According to Rommy, this cannot be separated from the fact that these two figures are leading in various polls. The winning party in the 2019 election is more suitable as a candidate for a presidential candidate, while the winning political party will then nominate a vice-presidential candidate. “Of course, it’s up to Prabowo, if he’s ready to run for vice president within his party’s mandate to become a presidential candidate,” Rommy said. If the grand coalition minus Nasdem does not materialize, Rommy said tonight’s meeting could finalize the distribution of power among the six political parties backing the government. Where the PDIP-PPP determined its final position in supporting Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate. Meanwhile, the other four political parties, namely Golkar Party, Gerindra Party, PKB and PAN have yet to make a final decision. “This distribution is important to ensure the continuity of development that has been carried out by the current government, especially mega-infrastructure projects such as IKN, toll roads, dams, airports and others,” Rommy said. “This is in line with Mr. Jokowi’s repeatedly limited expectations who said it is hoped that the president of 2024 will continue to be carried and driven by members of political parties supporting the current government,” he said. he continued. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article How much does Maung Pindad overlap Jokowi-Prabowo? (mg/mg)



