Dutch police arrest fake ‘Boris Johnson’ for drunk driving

Dutch police arrested a man in connection with a drunk driving incident over the weekend and were surprised to learn that his driver’s license called him Boris Johnson.”

The document, made in Ukraine, contained an official portrait of the former British prime minister along with his correct date of birth, according to a Telegraph report.

The fake driver’s license was issued” in 2019 and valid until the end of the year 3000.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said they came across the permit while investigating an incident shortly after a car crashed into a pole near Emma Bridge in the town of Groningen, in the north of the country, at midnight on Sunday, AFP reported.

The car was abandoned but police found the driver standing on the bridge. The person could not identify themselves and refused to submit to a breathalyzer,” Damstra told AFP.

The 35-year-old, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched his car.

Inside, police found a fake driver’s license belonging to Boris Johnson,” Damstra said.

Unfortunately for this person, we didn’t fall for his fakery,” Groningen police said on their Instagram account.

Police could not say where the forged document was fabricated, but NOS public broadcaster journalist and former Russian correspondent Kysia Hekster, in a tweet posted by NOS, said fake driver’s licenses could easily be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.

Damstra added: “As far as I know the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”

(With contributions from AFP)

