Donald Trump Jr. complains that Fox News didn’t invite him for a very long time





Donald Trump Jr. said Monday that Fox News hadn’t booked him as a guest in a long time, blaming censorship.

I was on Fox three, four, five, six, 10 times a week, he said on the Steak for Breakfast podcast.

I haven’t been there for nine months. Not a call, not an invitation, nothing, he continued. So I understand what it seems they are trying to do to the America First movement. You know, Tucker was another one of those voices.

The former president’s eldest son has attributed his prolonged absence from the channel his father once revered to a wider issue of right-wing media backfiring on him and others.

I’ve watched censorship happen, even in conservative mainstream media, said Trump Jr. You saw what Fox did to Tucker Carlson last week, and the week before that was Dan Bongino.

Trump attributed Fox News’ firing of Carlsons to America First agenda cable personalities as questioning U.S. support for Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion. He claimed Carlson was kicked out after he said former President Donald Trump was the only person who understood foreign policy and the risks of the US proxy war with Russia.

Carlson was ousted after Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The conservative channel staged ex-presidents’ fake cries of election fraud by Carlson to boost its ratings.

It was also discovered that Carlson sent highly offensive messages that alarmed Fox executives. He privately mocked broadcasters of election lies while publicly bolstering conspiracy theories. He also privately disparaged the former president.

Trump Jr.’s father experienced what some observers called a soft ban by Fox News between late September 2022 and late March, when he had no on-air interview, The Associated reported. Press.

As for the reason for the channel’s missing threads, we contacted Fox News and got no immediate response.

