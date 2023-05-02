Politics
Interview between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky: towards an affirmation of Chinese mediating power?
On Wednesday April 26, for the first time since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian president spoke for more than an hour on the telephone with his Chinese counterpart. Xi Jinping once again reinforced China’s position as a mediating power on the international stage. What to remember from this change? What place is China destined to occupy on the diplomatic scene? Update with Barthlmy Courmont, research director at IRIS, in charge of the Asia-Pacific Program.
Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for more than an hour about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, an exchange described as significant by the Ukrainian president. What does this change mean? What should we remember?
This is the first exchange between the Chinese president and his Ukrainian counterpart since the start of the Russian invasion. A change expected and all the more important as Beijing has positioned itself in favor of a dialogue which could be at the origin of a peace agreement, a critical proposal in the Western world – in particular because the West is shown there singled out – but that can only be taken seriously Kiev. It is above all necessary to remember the context, namely: a stalemate in the conflict, a worrying shortness of breath in the Ukrainian resistance capacities, as well as in the Russian capacities and the absence of any mediation proposal, the Western countries having chosen to take up the cause of the Ukraine and to refuse dialogue with Moscow. China is taking advantage of the vacuum left by Western diplomacy to advance its pawns, haloed by the success of its mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and numerous official visits to Beijing in recent weeks. This context of China’s return to the diplomatic scene is compounded by the risks linked to the stalemate in the conflict, which China wishes to avoid. We often forget that while relations with Moscow are very important, China is also very present in Central and Eastern Europe, and that Ukraine is one of Beijing’s partners, particularly in the context of its revitalized Belt & Road Initiative. walk after Covid-19 break. Like many countries, China has no interest in seeing this war drag on.
Will the opening of dialogue with kyiv have repercussions on Sino-Russian relations? Where is this relationship?
The relationship between Beijing and Moscow has been strengthened since the beginning of the war, on an asymmetrical basis of course, but which testifies to the economic and also strategic collusion between the two countries, at the risk of raising fears, perhaps exaggeratedly , a commitment by China alongside Russia, as has been mentioned several times, across the Atlantic in particular. If it is obviously not in China’s interest to be co-belligerent, the absence of a condemnation of the Russian invasion by Beijing has only strengthened the link between the two countries, in particular their surrender of a Western-centric international order. It is therefore unlikely that the exchange between Volodymur Zelensky and Xi Jinping will result in a questioning of this relationship. Firstly because it is more essential than ever for Moscow, then because China is in a position that can enable it to play a mediating role in this conflict, and therefore to benefit from it. The question now is whether China has the capacity to exert influence on Russia to bring it back to its senses.
What conclusion can be drawn from this exchange between Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping regarding China’s place as a mediating power on the international scene?
China today seems to be the only country capable of finding a way out of the war in Ukraine. This is an acknowledgment of failure for the Western powers, but this mediation cannot however be done solely on the initiative of Beijing. A project carried by what the Chinese now like to describe as the global South seems more relevant by associating countries like Brazil – Lula made an official visit to Beijing two weeks ago – India, South Africa or even Indonesia, these countries that have remained so far behind in the war in Ukraine, could bear fruit. China dreams of – and sees itself – as a major player in a new multipolarity, and the war in Ukraine potentially provides it with the opportunity to move in this direction.
|
