Trump lawyers fight Bragg’s efforts to limit access to evidence





Lawyers for Donald J. Trump on Monday pushed back against an effort by the Manhattan District Attorneys Office to limit the ability of former presidents to publicly discuss evidence in the criminal case against him.

Last week, the district attorney’s office asked the judge handling the case to restrict Mr. Trump’s access to certain materials in the case file. The office demanded that the former president be prohibited from reviewing the documents without his lawyers present, and more broadly from posting the prosecution’s evidence on social media or through other channels.

In a court filing, Mr. Trump’s lawyers called the prosecutors’ request extreme. They argued that any restrictions placed on Mr Trump should also apply to prosecutors and said preventing the former president from discussing the evidence would violate his First Amendment rights.

President Trump is the leading Republican candidate for president of the United States, according to the filing. To state the obvious, there will continue to be significant public commentary on this case and his candidacy, to which he has the right and the need to respond, both for his own good and for the benefit of voters.

Mr. Trump was charged with 34 crimes by District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who accused the former president of trying to cover up a potential sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign. release after Mr. Trump was arraigned last month, Mr. Bragg argued that Mr. Trump repeatedly made false statements to cover up a silent payment of $130,000 made on his behalf to a porn star , Stormy Daniels.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, Susan R. Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, said in the court filing that Mr. Bragg made statements at the press conference that allegedly violated restrictions he had requested if they had applied to him. They said that before Mr Bragg took the podium, they were close to reaching an agreement with prosecutors on the terms of an order that would have limited former presidents’ access to evidence.

Prosecutors apparently believe that New York law allows the district attorney’s office and its witnesses to speak freely and cite grand jury evidence, but not President Trump or his attorney, according to the filing, targeting Ms. Daniels, as well as the former repairman. who paid for it, Michael D. Cohen.

A spokeswoman for the district attorneys office declined to comment.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers said they also challenged the document’s protective order in which prosecutors detailed their proposed restrictions on access to case documents to the extent that it prevented Mr. Trump from discussing the inculpatory evidence. And they disputed prosecutors’ argument that Mr. Trump has a history of attacks on law enforcement officials who investigated him.

This story, the people say, warrants an extremely restrictive protective order that, if entered, would severely hamper President Trump’s ability to publicly defend himself and prepare for trial, they wrote.

Ben Protess contributed reporting.

