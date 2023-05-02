China steps up use of exit bans under Xi Jinping, rights group says





China has blocked a growing number of people from leaving the country as part of efforts to tighten controls under President Xi Jinping, a human rights group said on Tuesday. Since 2018, Beijing has passed five new or amended laws expanding its ability to impose so-called exit bans, bringing the total to 15, according to Madrid-based rights group Safeguard Defenders. File photo: Tom Grundy/HKFP. “Since Xi Jinping took power in 2012, China has broadened the legal landscape of exit bans and increasingly used them, sometimes without any legal justification,” the group said in a report. Between 2016 and 2020, the number of cases where exit bans were mentioned in the Chinese Supreme Court’s legal database increased eightfold, according to the report. “Exit bans have become one of many tools used by the Chinese Communist Party in a broad effort to tighten control over all aspects of people’s lives,” he added. “Many are unaware of their exit ban until they are at the border trying to leave the country.” Local laws governing the use of exit bans are “vague, ambiguous, complex and expansive”, he said, noting that it was often “impossible” to appeal. Chinese leader Xi Jinping officiates in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Photo: GovHK. While stressing that a lack of official data made it difficult to get precise numbers, the report estimated that tens of thousands of Chinese nationals were subject to exit bans at any one time. The rights group said anecdotal evidence from “human rights lawyers and human rights defenders in China” also suggested that “the problem of politically targeted exit bans has worsened. over the past five years”. He also said dozens of foreigners have been prevented from leaving China in recent years. Among those targeted are lawyers, journalists and foreign business executives, according to the report. A study published last year and cited by Safeguard Defenders also found that 128 foreigners – including 29 Americans and 44 Canadians – were issued exit bans between 1995 and 2019. Foreign business lobbies have warned that changes to Beijing’s counterintelligence law announced last week could increase the risk of people being imposed arbitrary exit bans. “Additional scrutiny of companies providing essential business services significantly increases the uncertainties and risks of doing business” in China, the US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement last week. “This is a matter of serious concern to the investment community.” Support HKFP |Code of Ethics |Error/typing error? |Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency & Annual Report | apps

