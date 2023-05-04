IHC approves extension of Imran Khan’s bail in nine cases





Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday approved the bail extension of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan in nine different cases.

The former prime minister appeared before the two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, amid tight security over his warning to have bail revoked for his continued absence from court, during the previous hearing.

Security had been tightened around the IHC before the appearance of Imran Khan who traveled this morning to the federal capital from Lahore to obtain a provisional bond.

A large contingent of police has been deployed around the court while barbed wire and containers are also placed to ensure law and order in the area.

The police also banned the entry of unrelated people into the IHC.

To ensure Khan’s safety, the district administration has taken strict security measures, while lawyers and journalists will be allowed to enter Courtroom No. 1 with a special pass.

Only 15 lawyers will be allowed to accompany Khan inside the court and 10 lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General will be allowed to attend the hearing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday, hearing Khan’s bail applications in two different cases related to threats against armed forces officers and the attempted murder of the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, observed that the law was very clear and equal for all.

“There was no precedent for an exemption from appearing at bail hearings.”

According to his attorney, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan skipped yesterday’s hearing due to pain and swelling in his leg. However, after seeing no leniency from the bench, the lawyer assured the court that the PTI chief would appear at today’s hearing even if he did so in an ambulance.

Appearing in court despite leg pain: Imran Khan

The PTI released a video statement of the party chairman as he left for Islamabad.

“[We] respect the courts, so will appear [before the court] despite the pain and swelling in the leg,” said Khan, who was sitting in a wheelchair to be moved to the car.

He said he was not like “those who spread propaganda against judges” if they don’t get a favorable ruling.

Khan further claimed that he informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a bid had been made to assassinate him.

“Once in Wazirabad and the second time at the court complex on March 18,” he added.

The PTI leader then urged people to take to the streets in solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

“The Mafia is hard on the Chief Justice,” he said, adding that “the Mafia” had split the Supreme Court (SC) and flouted the Constitution.

He also criticized the government in place for “running away from the elections” which were to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/485414-imran-khan-leaves-for-ihc-to-secure-bail-in-nine-cases

