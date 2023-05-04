Jokowi goes to Tanah Abang market, buys Koko clothes at this price





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Block A Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta on Thursday (4/5/2023). It is expected that after this, the President will also visit Sarinah Mall. Jokowi will be present at 15:00 WIB, who will also be accompanied by the Official Governor (PJ) Heru Budi Hartono. Visitors to the mall had been waiting for two hours to meet Jokowi. You can see dozens of people already crammed into a small corner as they prepare to point their smartphone cameras. After Jokowi crossed the corner, visitors to Tanah Abang market shouted. From asking the president to visit his shop to asking for selfies to shaking hands. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT One of the visitors who managed to shake hands admitted that he was very happy to shake hands with Jokowi. “I’m really happy, brother, I’m also surprised how I want to,” said this veiled woman. Pictured: President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Block A Tanah Abang Market in Central Jakarta on Thursday (05/04/2023). (CNBC Indonesia/Emir Yanwardhana)

Soon after, Jokowi returned to visit several stores ranging from Muslim women's clothing to Muslim clothing called 'Ikhwan'. It can be seen that Jokowi also bought a Muslim dress from the Ikhwan shop. "Mr. President bought a white koko. I also know that Mr. President likes white," said Greetings, the shopkeeper from Ikhwan. "The price was Rp 200,000. I wanted to give a gift, but the president asked for the price and then gave me Rp 300,000. I said that's too much. Ah, that's okay," continued Hello with a smile. Apart from this, Salam also said that he was asked about sales during fasting month and Eid. According to him, sales this time were better than normal days. "How was yesterday's progress during the fast, was there an increase, yes, in general, there was an increase before the fast and after the fast, there was an increase. Traders were happy. Before, they were slow," he said.



