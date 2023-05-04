Top GOP Senate rookie privately questions Trump’s power of approval





There’s still 20% who care who they approve of, but they won’t be the decision maker. And then there’s still probably 60% of the party that doesn’t care who it approves of, LaRose said, according to a recording of his remarks obtained by POLITICO.

LaRose said he suspected that if he entered the race, he would win Trump’s support. But he didn’t think begging for it would help.

There’s also this game where they hire a bunch of ex-Trumps and then they think, Oh, if I hire this person, I’ll get their approval. The president is usually smarter than that, he’s not going to fall for it, LaRose said at a Cuyahoga Valley Republican event in late April. Hes going to endorse the candidate who has the best chance of beating Sherrod Brown.

LaRose plans to enter the Republican primary to face Brown in the 2024 Senate election in Ohio. Brown is seeking his fourth term but is widely seen as one of the most vulnerable Democrats this cycle. Moderate Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno for the GOPs have previously announced they are seeking nomination.

Trump did not endorse the contest. But he publicly encouraged Moreno, whose daughter is married to former Trump White House representative and freshman Max Miller (R-Ohio), to participate in the race.

The recording offers a rare glimpse into how top Republican presidential candidates privately think of Trump and his influence on the party. It also provides a window into how political courtship can work. In his private remarks, LaRose said he believed Miller, whom he called a personal friend, was trying to help his stepfather win Trump’s support.

Max made trips to Mar-a-lago saying hello Mr. Trump, President Trump, can you approve of my stepfather? Notice that [Trump] didn’t approve of it but he said nice things about it, LaRose said in the recording.

Knowing how it’s going, he continued, I can even imagine it in my mind, they’re sitting in the president’s office at Mar-a-Lago and he’s saying, you know, I’m not ready yet to approve you have way more time you don’t have a strong name id you haven’t raised any money yet I’ll just say nice things about your stepdad on Twitter or Truth Social or another, and then let’s talk about an approval in six months.

LaRose declined to comment. A person close to LaRose, who spoke on anonymity to speak about the secretaries’ comments, said he simply said what we already know.

Endorsements are great, but you won’t topple a 48-year-old incumbent politician with a list of endorsements. We need a candidate who can win, and we need to lead a context of ideas and vision that unites not only the entire Republican Party, but also a majority of Ohioans. If he runs, that’s what the hell offers, the person said.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is recognized by former President Donald Trump during a rally April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. | Joe Maiorana/AP Photo

A person close to Moreno, who also requested anonymity, took issue with LaRoses’ characterization of Miller lobbying Trump and noted that Moreno had built his own relationship with Trump.

Few, if any, GOP candidates would openly downplay the importance of Trump’s endorsement. At the GOP event, he said the 2022 midterm reviews prove Trump’s endorsement doesn’t carry as much weight as it once did.

Here’s an example, there’s a new US senator from Alabama, we can agree that’s a pretty conservative state. She won the primary in 22 and didn’t have Trump’s approval. She was the top candidate, LaRose said. The guy Trump endorsed turned out to be a failed candidate and so Katie Britt won the primary and was elected US Senator from Alabama. So it’s entirely possible, even in 22 years, that the best candidate, regardless of endorsement, is the one who wins. Trump finally endorsed Britt ahead of his Senate runoff.

LaRose himself was endorsed by Trump in his 2022 run for Ohio’s secretary of state. It was notable at the time, because in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill and attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results, LaRose criticized lawmakers who shared theories of the conspiracy over the vote and said it was irresponsible to spread fear about the election. administration.

And certainly, if you have the biggest megaphone in the world, you should think very carefully before saying something that would cause people to lose faith in the election, he continued.

LaRose, for his part, did not endorse Trump’s current presidential campaign. Neither he nor Dolan said who they would support. So far, Moreno is the only candidate to have backed Trump.

Trump has let his aides know that he cares less about giving his endorsement to other candidates when he is running for president himself. He worked on the phone and met with heads of state in an effort to gain his own approval.

