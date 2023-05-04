







beijing [China]May 4 (ANI): The Communist Party of China (CCP) control over the country’s technological development raises questions about the potential use of these technologies for military purposes and underlines the need for greater transparency on the part of China on its strategic objectives and intentions.

China recently undertook a major reorganization of its Ministry of Science and Technology, creating a Central Science and Technology Commission directly supervised by the Communist Party of China (CCP).

China’s move raises concerns about the country’s intentions and underscores the need for the international community to closely monitor China’s technological progress. The move was recommended by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, as it recognizes the importance of technological competition with the United States and the need for the CCP to have direct control over the ministry.

The reorganization was carried out during the “two sessions,” which are very formal and important meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). These sessions serve as the platform for the CCP to ratify institutional and personnel changes, legislate and approve government budgets. Dissent is not tolerated.

Endorsement of the CCP’s dominant role in China’s technological development during both sessions reveals the importance Chinese leaders place on the sector. President Xi Jinping stressed that the development of key strategic technologies, such as space, AI, and quantum communications and computing, play a vital role in China’s goal of becoming a global powerhouse. here 2049.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that China has territorial disputes with more countries than it shares its borders. The Chinese Communist Party, the CCP, with Xi Jinping at its head, has used deceptive tactics and manipulation to try to assert its territorial control over other sovereign territories. Beijing has flouted all international norms in its expansionist bid to control more territory.

A strained Indochinese relationship is taking a new plunge, thanks to China’s repeated illegal and provocative campaigns to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between the two nuclear-armed countries. (ANI)

