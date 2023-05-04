Election in India: is Karnataka escaping the hands of the BJP?





As Karnataka heads to the polls on May 10, less than a week away, much of India’s attention is focused on the important southern state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces an uphill task to return to power. And this despite the impressive final push, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, to win the state.

Karnataka is crucial for the BJP for various reasons. For one thing, it’s the only southern state where the ruling party has a stronghold. They have been in power for nine years. Retaining Karnataka will be a big boost to the BJP’s ambitions to move into other southern states, especially Telangana, which will then go to the polls. A victory in Karnataka will generate the push the BJP cadres need to overtake their opponents, the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi party led by K. Chandrashekar Rao.

If, however, the BJP is ousted from power in Karnataka, it will put a question mark over the parties’ invincible image, chipping away at the prestige of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah combination. The opposition will be emboldened to fight them in the bigger general election of 2024. The symbolic value of the BJP’s defeat in Karnataka will have a ripple effect nationwide, demoralizing BJP cadres. Why a defeat in Karnataka will hurt the BJP Karnataka is also significant because its capital, Bengaluru, is not only the technological hub of the country, but also one of the wealthiest cities in India and the fastest growing in the world. The BJP is not in power in most of India’s biggest metros, including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and, until recently, even Mumbai, India’s business and commercial capital. Losing Bangalore would mean its grip on young, upwardly mobile urban voters is weakening. Again, not good news from the perspective of the 2024 national elections. As we approach Election Day, several pre-election projections and polls point to a Congressional victory. For example, the ABP-CVoter survey predicts regime change in Karnataka. Even the state’s third player, Janata Dal (layman), is not expected to do as well as last time. In previous Assembly elections, the BJP improved its tally from 40 seats in 2013 to 122. The Congress tally fell from 104 to 80. But what is important to note is that the Congress got 38.14 percent of the popular vote, ahead of the BJP’s 36.35 percent. JDS came third with 40 seats, up three seats from 2013, with 18.3% of the vote. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is greeted by supporters during a public meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Mandya, Karnataka on April 2, 2023. The Congress offensive is still not at the top, with its different camps and its infighting.

Image credit: ANI

This time, the ABP-CVoter survey predicts 74-86 seats for the BJP, which is a far cry from the midpoint of 113. Congress is expected to get 107-119 seats, not a comfortable majority, but close. JDS will do worse than last time, with 23 to 35 seats. This means that JDS could well play the role of kingmaker, lucky to exert political leverage again. The ABP-CVoter survey collected responses from 17,772 people. Their results suggest that the BJP is trailing Congress by 5 percentage points. Contrary to this projection, Jan Ki Baat’s pre-election projections led by Pradeep Bhandari still show the BJP coming out on top as the largest party, with 98-109 seats. Even in such an eventuality, he will need the support of JDS to form the government again. The general perception that the BJP is a northern Indian Hindi belt party that does not understand local issues and lacks a strong local leader may work against the party.

– The BJP and Congress held mega rallies in the state. Federal Interior Minister and party leader Amit Shah has practically camped out in the state, as has party chairman JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has campaigned hard, attacking Congress for corruption and dynastic rule. Furthermore, he also pointed out how Congress leaders abused him, calling him by all names. The hope is that the people of Karnataka will avenge the insults made to Modi by voting to return his party to power. On the other side, the Congressional offensive is still not at its best, with its different camps and its infighting. Yet, the absence of an alternative to the BJP will not be enough to overcome the anti-incumbency. The BJP has also been mired in corruption charges and large-scale defections. It is doubtful that the people of Karnataka are convinced that the so-called dual engine sarkar, the dual engine government with the ruling party in both the center and the state, has succeeded in creating jobs and infrastructure in the state. Rather than focusing on development and good governance, the BJP’s manifesto, released on May Day, is full of populist promises. He understands Anne (food safety), Abhaya (welfare), Akshara (education), Aarogya (health), Abhivrudhhi (development and Going (income). Families below the poverty line (BPL) were promised half a liter of daily milk from the local Nandini cooperative, in addition to the free monthly ration of 5 kg of millet and 5 kg of rice. The manifesto also promised three free cooking gas bottles per year per BPL family. Not to be outdone, Congress announced similar guarantees including Rs 2,000 per month to every female head of household, free bus passes for all women, Rs 3,000 for graduates, Rs 1,500 for graduates as monthly unemployment benefit, 10 kilos of rice and 200 units of free electricity to households. The Congress also promised to restore the reservation to Muslims, which the BJP had repealed, and to ban the Bajrang Dal if elected to power. Will these sops turn the tide in favor of either side or Modi’s magic will once again push BJP over the finish line? Also, no one can guess how the complicated calculation of state castes will turn out. Only the results of May 13 can tell. But the general perception in recent months that the BJP is a Hindi belt party in northern India that does not understand local issues and lacks a strong local leader, let alone a ministerial candidate declared chief, can play against the party. Makarand R. Paranjape @MakrandParanspe Makarand R. Paranjape is a professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views are personal.

