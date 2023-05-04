Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times





A New York judge on Wednesday dismissed former President Donald J. Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times, saying the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into his finances was clearly protected by the First Amendment.

When Mr. Trump filed a lawsuit in 2021, he accused the newspaper and three of its reporters of conspiring in an insidious conspiracy with his estranged niece, Mary L. Trump, to improperly obtain his tax records. confidential for a series of articles published in 2018. .

In a decision filed Wednesday afternoon, Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Reed wrote that Mr. Trump’s claims against the Times and its reporters fail under constitutional law.

Courts have long recognized that journalists have the right to engage in lawful and ordinary news-gathering activities without fear of tort liability, because such actions are at the very core of First Amendment protected activity, wrote the Judge Reed.

The judge also ordered Mr. Trump to pay legal fees and associated costs for The Times and its reporters, Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russ Buettner.

The New York Times is pleased with the judges’ decision today, said company spokesman Charlie Stadtlander. This is an important precedent which reaffirms that the press is protected when engaging in routine news gathering to obtain information of vital importance to the public.

In a statement, Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said we will assess our clients’ options and continue to fight vigorously on his behalf, although she did not specifically say whether Mr. Trump would appeal the decision.

Times reporters went far beyond conventional news-gathering techniques permitted by the First Amendment, she said, and added: All journalists must be held accountable when they commit civil wrongs.

While the decision shot down the lawsuit Mr. Trump has filed, he is still embroiled in several legal cases in which he is the defendant. The former president was indicted in New York in March for his role in paying silent money to a porn star to cover up her history of having a sexual encounter with him.

He is the first former president or sitting president in history to face criminal charges, and he is also under investigation in Georgia and Washington.

Mr. Trump’s taxes became a matter of public concern after he did not publicly release his tax returns during the 2016 presidential campaign. Presidential candidates had regularly released their returns for at least four decades, but Mr. Trump declined, citing an ongoing audit.

This secrecy led to criticism that lasted throughout his presidency and questions about his financial holdings.

The documents obtained by The Times served as the basis for a series of articles documenting what the newspaper described as Mr Trump’s history of tax evasion and outright fraud. The series received the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting in 2019.

The survey also cast doubt on former presidents claiming to be a self-made billionaire. Instead, he found he had inherited the equivalent of at least $413 million from his father, a real estate developer, largely through questionable tax schemes.

Mr. Trump has frequently threatened to sue the news media during his long career in public life and has unsuccessfully sued the Times in the past.

In 2020, Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign sued The Times for defamation after the Opinion Section, which operates independently of the newsroom, published a guest essay titled The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo. This lawsuit was dismissed in 2021.

