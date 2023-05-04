Politics
Trump accuses Biden of disrespecting the king by not attending the coronation
Donald Trump has accused his successor Joe Biden of disrespecting the king by choosing not to attend the coronation.
The former US president has speculated that the 80-year-old White House incumbent will be sleeping at home in the US instead of responding to the invitation to be at the Westminster Abbey ceremony SATURDAY.
The billionaire businessman, who was beaten in the 2020 US presidential election by Mr Biden, said his Democratic rival was not physically ready to be the country’s leader.
Mr Trump, in an interview with Nigel Farage for GB News during his recent visit to Scotland, said: I was surprised to hear he wasn’t coming.
I think it’s very disrespectful of him not to be (at the coronation).
Mr Biden toured Ireland last month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal that helped quell unrest in Northern Ireland.
The US president also traveled to London in September for the funeral of the late Queens, but chose not to attend the coronation of his son Charles, with his wife and first lady Jill Biden representing him instead.
During the interview, Mr. Trump predicted that he had a very good chance of winning the next election if he secured the Republican nomination to face Mr. Biden.
Lamenting the performance of Mr Bidens’ administration, he said: “When you have someone who goes to sleep instead of coming to the coronation as President of the United States, I think that’s a bad thing. .”
Mr Trump also criticized former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, previously seen as an ally of former President and former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
He argued that Mr Johnson had changed a lot in office, suggesting policies under the former leader of the Conservative Party literally went to the far left.
Mr Johnson won a landslide election for the Tories in 2019, but revelations about parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic and his handling of sexual assault allegations against one of his ministers led him to to be ousted.
Questioning the policy direction Mr Johnsons administration had taken before he left office late last year, Mr Trump said: what were they doing? I can tell you that in the end, these were not Conservative policies.
Regarding Ms Sturgeon, Mr Trump said he did not believe the former SNP leader, who announced her intention to quit in February, loved her country.
Mr Trump, whose mother was Scottish, has business interests in Scotland, including owning a golf course in Aberdeenshire, which he visited while there this week.
Asked about Ms Sturgeons’ handling of Isla Bryson’s case, the transgender woman who was detained in a women’s prison after being found guilty of raping two women before she transitioned from a man, the 76-year-old said said: I know about this case, and I thought it was terrible, and I guess it helped ruin his career.
I think she had other reasons too, but I just felt she didn’t like Scotland.
Mr Trump said he did not know the new Prime Minister Humza Yousaf, but said he was sure he would be much better than Sturgeon.
On international issues, the former Western leader said he would be able to end the Ukrainian conflict in a single day if he regained power.
He also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have decided to invade Ukraine had he still been in the White House, saying he knew the Kremlin leader very well and had no never mentioned wanting to attack Kiev.
Ireland
Trump: Deadlock on post-Brexit trade in the North…
If I were president, I would end this war in one day, Trump continued.
It will take 24 hours. I will finish this. It would be easy.
This deal would be easy. It has a lot to do with money. This war must be stopped. It is a disaster.
|
