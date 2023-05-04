Politics
Is the United States attempting a coup in Turkey in the upcoming elections? The Turkish minister makes a big request
According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the United States would make another attempt to carry out the coup it allegedly tried to carry out in the 2016 presidential election on May 14, a reported Sputnik News.
“They failed to do it in the coup attempt; now they will try again in the election. [Will it be] here only [in Turkiye]? They tried to do it in Hungary. [Hungarian President Viktor] Orban threw [George] Soros out of Hungary; they nominated three candidates [for the presidency] against Orban,” Suleyman Soylu said in an interview with a Turkish broadcaster.
In addition, Soylu claimed that Sandor Pinter, the Hungarian Interior Minister, informed him that the United States was providing financial assistance to Turkish non-governmental organizations in an attempt to interfere with the upcoming elections. Soylu also accused the United States of being behind the coups in Turkey in 1960 and 1971.
Soylu mentioned that there is a recording of a meeting between an individual who is currently making numerous statements and an ambassador from a country interested in the matter. Apparently, during the latter’s visit to Turkey, Soylu’s own interior minister briefed the ambassador on “how to mess up” four months before the meeting. However, Soylu has chosen not to disclose the identity of the country or individual involved.
Soylu expressed his confidence that the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential election by winning the first round of voting.
“God willing, we will finish in the first round, it is clear from the polls. (Kemal) Kilicdaroglu and the People’s Republican Party are behind us,” the minister said.
Nonetheless, Soylu acknowledged that there was still some uncertainty about what might happen in Turkey in the 11-day run-up to the election.
A recent survey by Turkish firm Ivem indicated that if a second round of voting is required, Erdogan could potentially claim a victory with a 3% lead over his opposing candidate.
Presidential and parliamentary elections are due to take place in Turkey on May 14, with Kemal Kilicdaroglu being presented as Erdogan’s main candidate, representing a seven-party opposition coalition. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan, who are both running on behalf of the ATA Alliance.
If none of the candidates is able to obtain more than 50% of the votes, a second ballot will then be scheduled for May 28.
Was the United States involved in the 2016 coup attempt?
On July 15, 2016, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey, where a faction of the Turkish military attempted to overthrow the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The coup attempt resulted in a night of violence, with the army taking control of several key locations in the capital, Ankara, and the largest city, Istanbul.
The coup leaders claimed their goal was to restore democracy and human rights in Turkey, which they said had been eroded under President Erdogan’s leadership. However, the coup attempt failed and Erdogan managed to hold on to power.
There have been several conspiracy theories about US involvement in the coup attempt. Some people believe that the United States was behind the coup attempt, while others suggest that the United States knew about the coup in advance but did not intervene .
However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims. Both the US government and the putschists denied any US involvement in the coup attempt. Additionally, US officials said they supported Turkey’s democratic institutions and condemned the coup attempt.
In fact, the US government condemned the coup attempt as soon as it happened, and President Barack Obama publicly supported Erdogan’s government. The US government also provided assistance to Turkey following the attempted coup, including intelligence sharing and military support.
