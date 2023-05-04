Why did Xi Jinping suddenly phone Volodymyr Zelensky?

Reading time: 6 mins

On Wednesday April 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyfor the first time since the start of the Russian invasion. Was this a real gesture of peace from Xi Jinping towards Ukraine? The Chinese president has various reasons for sincerely wishing for a speedy end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Is this opening likely to help achieve this? That’s another question. Unless the underlying geopolitical forces change, this is unlikely.

At the end of February, Xi Jinping announced a vague “peace plan” In twelve pointswho has enough piqued the curiosity of Volodymyr Zelensky, for the latter to request a dialogue. On Wednesday, April 26, the Chinese leader followed up. And the two men had a one-hour telephone interviewthan Volodymyr Zelensky then referred to as “long and significant”.

China’s official document emphasizes the need for a “political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”. Volodymy from Zelensky appointed an ambassador to Beijing and Xi Jinping will send his representative for European affairs to kyiv.

What is happening, and why is it happening now? Xi Jinping has not openly stated his reasoning, but some plausible explanations can be inferred from recent events and background.

Uncertainties on the front and inflammable words of Lu Shaye

First, the backdrop: Xi Jinping must realize that the agreement reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin, early February 2022 – less than a month before his invasion of Ukraine – was, on one level, a strategic error. If the two leaders mentioned at the time partnership “without limits”Xi Jinping has posed a good bunch since. In particular, although he continues to give Russia a lot of money and technical equipment, he did not provide him with any lethal weapon for war.

He saw the recent offensive of the Russian army fail to move the front lines. He has no doubt read reports indicating that the new Ukrainian counter-offensive -who go probably happen next monththanks to the arrival of whole planes filled with Western weapons, including tanks and other armored vehicles – could make it possible to take back whole swaths of territory. If this happenedVladimir Putin’s position, both military and political, could face rapid erosion, which by capillarity could extend to Xi Jinping.

Second, on Friday, April 21, Xi Jinping’s other major diplomatic campaign – one aimed at making political-economic advances in Europe, partly to benefit China and partly to undo the continent’s transatlantic ties with -United- suffered a painful setback. This happened when Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, said during a television interview on LCI that the former republics of the Soviet Union, which gained independence in 1991, were not sovereign states under international law.

These states are – among others – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and, of course, Ukraine. Lu Shaye, one of the most flamboyant hard-liners in China’s diplomatic corps, clearly didn’t get the memo that reminds Xi Jinping of a more moderate image of himself. potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi Jinping’s economic support for Russia and his failure to denounce Vladimir Putin’s invasion had already damage to the credibility of its image. Lu Shaye’s statement, extreme even by Beijing’s standards, threatened to burn her to ashes. Contrary to their habit, the Chinese spokespersons hastened to disavow lyrics by Lu Shaye. It may not be a coincidence that only two days later Xi Jinping called Volodymyr Zelensky – and claimed that whatever his position vis-à-vis Vladimir Putin, he considers Ukraine well. as a sovereign state.

Setting up a future diplomatic negotiation?

Volodymyr Zelensky has longed for direct contact with Beijing for some time, hoping to break the already haphazard alliance between Xi Jinping and Moscow. Apparently, he was optimistic hanging up – but that does not necessarily mean that peace is at hand.

Volodymyr Zelensky again insisted that any ceasefire must be preceded by a military withdrawal from all occupied Ukrainian territory and a return at the 1991 borders between the two countries. This means not only the return of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, but also from Crimeaannexed by Russia in 2014.

Whatever happens on the battlefield in the next few months, U.S. officials strongly doubt that Vladimir Putin can return Crimea which, among other things, contains the port of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy (Nikita Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine as a gift in 1954, but it was a symbolic gesture because the Soviet Union was the only viable political entity at the time. Many Crimeans consider themselves Russians, or at least did so until recently; when Russian troops occupied the peninsula in 2014, they didn’t have to fire a single shot.)

Volodymyr Zelensky’s insistence on reclaiming Crimea may be a bargaining chip. Either way, demanding Russian withdrawal from all other Ukrainian territories is perfectly reasonable. A ceasefire that leaves troops from both sides in their current positions would only give the Russians a chance to rest, regroup, rearm, and mobilize more fighters for future battles.

So here are the questions. Would Vladimir Putin be able to withdraw from the captured territories, despite the stinging humiliation it would bring him? Would he if allowed to retain Crimea, possibly depending on the outcome ofa truly free and fair referendum (which even today Russia could quite win)? Would Volodymyr Zelensky allow it without trying to fight first? Finally, who would negotiate and enforce this agreement?

Ukrainian counter-offensive could be crucial

This is the big question. There is no higher power that can guarantee its application. If the United States and China worked together—with Washington exerting pressure and providing security guarantees to Ukraine, and Beijing doing the same with Russia—there might be a chance that that works. But relations between the United States and China are deplorable at the moment and the prospects for a short-term improvement dim, except possibly on marginal subjects, such as trade agreements.

Even if those relations were to warm up quickly, there’s no guarantee Vladimir Putin or Volodymyr Zelensky would agree to this kind of deal, as long as one of them thinks he has a chance of winning the war—and both still have reason to believe that this is still possible.

Vladimir Putin can still mobilize men, even if they only serve to absorb Ukrainian ammunition (we had not seen a use of soldiers as cannon fodder appalling since the First World War). Volodymyr Zelensky is about to receive new western weaponsnotably armored vehicleswhich could guarantee some success in the next counter-offensive.

The next few months could be crucial. If Ukraine’s counter-offensive fails to penetrate Russia’s defensive lines, if the war seems doomed to remain in a stalemate of carnage and devastation, Western countries may stop sending military support and press for that a diplomatic solution be found. This is the most plausible hope for Vladimir Putin at this point.

If Ukraine manages to cross those lines and looks set to “win” by any reasonable definition of the word, then Vladimir Putin could lose his grip on power and, shortly before that moment, Xi Jinping could find himself facing the difficult choice consisting in changing sides or working twice as hard to break his own isolation.

It’s Vladimir Putin’s—and Xi Jinping’s—worst nightmare, and it helps explain why the Chinese president is trying to end the war before it sinks into its uncertain next. stage. The problem is that it may be too late.