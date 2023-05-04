Australian Indian Diaspora welcome Prime Minister Modi on his trip to the Sydney Quad Summit Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation





New Delhi: The Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation is planning to hold a large-scale community reception in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the QUAD leaders’ summit due to take place in Sydney later this month, ANI reported. PM Modi will attend the event in Sydney on May 23, a day before the Quad Leaders’ Summit scheduled for May 24. “The event, to be held on May 23, aims to provide Australia’s large and growing Indian diaspora with the opportunity to listen to our beloved leader, the Prime Minister of India,” the Foundation said. Indian Australian Diaspora (IADF) in a statement. Media registration to cover the event opens at 6:00 p.m. AEST/12:30 p.m. IST. Inviting all media to cover the event, register on https://t.co/TNbbwD1Tjp. @PMOIndia @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/XUcHu6azHi — Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation (@AuswelcomesModi) May 4, 2023 The event received an overwhelming response, including over 20,000 members registering to attend the event. “There will be a cultural extravaganza with colorful performances of song, music and various forms of dance to showcase India’s diverse and rich culture and how the Indian diaspora has enriched Australia’s multicultural society at large. “ More than 300 diaspora organizations from diverse social, cultural, linguistic, business, professional and religious backgrounds have registered to become welcome partners for the reception. “We have seen great events unfold whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels abroad and the Indian Diaspora is delighted to have him among them. This event in Sydney should be no different as there is a huge excitement among the locals to welcome the most popular leader in the world,” Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s foreign affairs department, told ANI. Before heading to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Japan and Papua New Guinea to attend the G7 Summit and Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit respectively. The Australian Indian Diaspora Foundation is a non-profit organization which aims to promote and celebrate the diversity of Indian culture in Australia. it provides a platform for the Indian diaspora in Australia to come together, network and promote cultural and community events.

