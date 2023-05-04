New York jury shown excerpts from Trump’s deposition in civil rape trial





Former President Donald Trump called the rape allegation of E. Jean Carroll’s “most ridiculous and disgusting story” against him when questioned by his attorneys, according to a tape of his deposition released Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Trump – who will not attend any trial – said during the Oct. 19, 2022, deposition that if the rape had taken place “it would have been reported within minutes.”

“It’s the most ridiculous and disgusting story,” Trump told Carroll’s attorney during questioning.

“It’s just made up.”

Lawyers for Carroll have begun playing excerpts from deposition in the ongoing trial of the former reporter’s trial accusing Trump, 76, of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, most likely in 1996.

Carroll, 79, also claims Trump defamed her when he denied ever meeting her, called her a liar and said her allegations were a “hoax”.

During questioning under oath, Trump said he had not read either Carroll’s book or the New York Magazine excerpt chronicling the alleged sexual assault, both published in June 2019, when the former Advice columnist “Ask E. Jean” has come forward for the first time with her claims. .

Trump was confronted with his public denials of Carroll’s accusations, including saying the writer was not his “type”.

A jury overseeing the civil rape trial against Donald Trump heard video clips of the former president being questioned by lawyers for E. John Carroll. AP Trump said during deposition that if the rape had taken place “it would have been reported within minutes.”

“Do you stand by this statement? Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked the 45th president.

“Yes, I do,” Trump replied.

Clips of Trump’s deposition are expected to continue playing in front of the jury on Thursday morning.

Carroll’s attorneys are expected to finish calling their witnesses Thursday.

Carroll’s attorneys have begun releasing excerpts from the deposition as part of the ongoing trial regarding the former reporter’s trial accusing Trump, 76, of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.REUTERS

Trump’s lawyers said he would not call any witnesses.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said he expects jurors to begin deliberations on Tuesday.

