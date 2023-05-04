Imran Khan ‘divorced’ Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi’s request: Awn Chaudhry





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) and First Lady of Pakistan Reham Khan (left). Facebook/PTIAwn files statement in Islamabad District Court. Says Khan divorced Reham via email on Bushra Bibi’s advice. Said he was a witness in the nikah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

In a startling revelation, former Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhry claimed on Thursday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had divorced Reham Khan, his second wife, at the request of his current wife. , Bushra Bibi.

It was disclosed during the proceedings of a case related to the alleged un-Islamic nikah of Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf with Bushra Riaz Wattoo, better known as Bushra Bibi, in a district and session court in Islamabad.

The former prime minister was married to Bushra who is his third wife in February 2018.

Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari and former party leader Awn Chaudhry said the Nikah was celebrated by Mufti Saeed in Lahore. They both also witnessed Khan’s nikah.

Awn maintained that he was a personal assistant and political secretary to Imran Khan.

“I was taking care of all the personal and political affairs of Imran Khan,” he added.

The politician told the court that Khan and Reham’s divorce took place in 2015.

“Bushra Bibi told Imran Khan to divorce Reham Khan immediately as it was better for him.

“On Bushra Bibi’s advice, Khan divorced Reham via email,” Awn said, adding that Khan’s ex-wife was not in Pakistan at the time.

He further said that Khan started to get upset after the divorce and often asked to be taken to Bushra Bibi. Following this, Khan continued to visit Bushra Bibi until December 31, 2017 and announced that he would marry her on January 1, Awn added.

“Imran Khan told me to make wedding arrangements. I was surprised by Imran Khan’s words and said that Bushra Bibi is already married, but Imran Khan told me that Bushra Bibi is divorced .”

Awn went on to say that he trusted Imran Khan and left for Bushra Bibi’s house with Mufti Saeed and Zulfi Bukhari the next day.

According to the former PTI leader, Khan’s nikah with Bushra Bibi was celebrated in Lahore on January 1, 2018, and he witnessed it.

Awn further said that Mufti Saeed, who celebrated the nikah, applied for Bushra Bibi’s divorce certificate in his presence, but Khan and his wife told him that the document would be provided later.

He then said that he discovered after marriage that the period of Bushra Bibi’s iddat (the time when a woman isolates herself after the death or divorce of her husband) was not over and Khan and her wife knew it.

At that time, discussions of Bushra Bibi’s marriage were also in the media, he said, adding that Khan then told him that the iddat would be completed on February 18 and ordered him to take arrangements for a second nikah with Bushra Bibi on the said date. .

“Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during his Iddat”: Mufti Saeed

In the previous audience, Mufti Saeed who celebrated the nikah of the Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi said that the couple got married during the latter’s Iddat when he knew everything.

“Imran Khan contacted me on the phone in January 2018. At that time, I had good ties with Imran Khan and was a member of his central committee.

“Imran Khan asked me to celebrate his nikkah with Bushra Bibi,” the cleric had told the court.

He further stated that a woman accompanying Bushra Bibi identified herself as his sister.

“I asked him [the woman] if Bushra Bibi’s nikah can be [solemnised] according to sharia,” Mufti Said said, adding that the woman had told him that all the requirements for marriage under sharia were met.

He further stated that he celebrated Khan’s nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018, on the wife’s assurance.

“Then the former prime minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again because the previous celebration was against Sharia,” Mufti Saeed told the court.

He said that the first time the nikah was celebrated, the Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not over.

He quoted Khan as saying Bushra Bibi divorced in November 2017 and there was a “prediction” that the PTI chairman would become Pakistan’s prime minister if he married Bushra Bibi.

Mufti Saeed added that the first Nikah was illegal, which was celebrated on the basis of “prophecy”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/485467-imran-khan-divorced-reham-khan-at-bushra-bibis-behest-awn-chaudhry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos