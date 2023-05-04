82% of people satisfied with Jokowi’s performance, the highest achievement





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) has released the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in April 2023. LSI Executive Director Djayadi Hanan revealed that 82% of the public were satisfied with Jokowi’s work. According to Djayadi, this is Jokowi’s highest achievement throughout the LSI record. “The President’s performance in April 2023 was rated as positive by 82%, those who viewed it negatively were 17.5%. So it appears that in the LSI data is the highest achievement of the President’s performance , the highest positive evaluation of the president’s performance from the public,” Djayadi said during a virtual press conference, Wednesday (3/5/2023). Djayadi explained that the trend of satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance has indeed increased over the past 6-7 months. Read also: LSI poll: Prabowo, Ganjar and Anies are in tight competition He said the number of public appreciations for Jokowi was much higher than in 2015. “So that number is indeed quite high, I think,” he said. Next, Djayadi explained the reasons behind the high level of public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance. He said one of the highest ratings is for the economy, particularly inflation. Djayadi explained that if inflation in the era of a president goes down, then the level of satisfaction is high. However, if inflation increases, the level of satisfaction with the president will be low. Also Read: Prabowo’s Eligibility Beats Ganjar and Anies in LSI Survey, Cak Imin: A Sign of Victory in 2024 Elections Djuyadi even set an example during the reign of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Where at that time the level of satisfaction with SBY also reached the 80s. “There is also something interesting there. The 80% figure was also achieved by Pak SBY, in June 2009, Pak SBY also achieved a figure around 85% satisfaction level. And at that time the inflation rate was also very low,” Djayadi said. “Going back to the level of satisfaction with the President right now, indeed since last October 2022, the inflation rate, if you look at BI data, the inflation rate has tended to decrease from 6 to 5 over the last 5-6 months So that’s one of the explanations why the level of satisfaction is quite high for the president,” he continued. Meanwhile, Djayadi said satisfaction with the president’s performance was also closely linked to legal and political conditions. The Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) survey was conducted from April 12 to 17, 2023. Interviews were conducted face to face. LSI involved 1,220 respondents in this survey. The survey was conducted using the method multistage random sampling with margin of error -+2.9% at the 95% confidence level.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/05/03/23464031/survei-lsi-82-persen-masyarakat-puas-dengan-kinerja-jokowi-capaian-tertinggi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos