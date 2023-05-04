Italy unlikely to renew China deal but needs time, official says





ROME, May 4 (Reuters) – Italy is highly unlikely to renew its Belt and Road Agreement (BRI) with China, which expires early next year, but needs time to discuss the issue with Beijing, a senior government official said. The official, who is aware of internal discussions on the issue, said no formal decision would be taken until this month’s Group of Seven summit in Japan, adding that it was a very hot topic. sensitive. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office declined to comment. Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only G7 country to join the hugely ambitious BRI program, which critics say would allow China to take control of sensitive technology and vital infrastructure. Then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hoped the deal would provide a boost to Italy’s underperforming economy, but over the past four years he has seen little benefit, with exports to China totaling 16.4 billion euros ($18.1 billion) last year compared to 13 billion euros. in 2019. On the other hand, Chinese exports to Italy amounted to 57.5 billion against 31.7 billion over the same period, according to Italian data. Italy’s main trading partners in the eurozone, France and Germany exported significantly more to China last year, despite not being part of the BRI. The government official said Rome would use this lack of economic development as an argument for not renewing the deal. The pact expires in March 2024 and will be automatically renewed unless one of the parties informs the other that it is withdrawing, giving at least three months’ written notice. In an interview with Reuters last year, before she came to power in September’s election, Meloni made it clear that she disapproved of Conte’s decision. “There is no political will on my part to favor Chinese expansion in Italy or Europe,” she said. Meloni, who leads a conservative and nationalist coalition, has been keen to restore her credentials as a committed pro-NATO and pro-Atlantic leader, catching the attention of Western allies with strong and vocal support for Ukraine. But she was careful not to offend China, and government officials said Rome did not want to cause a diplomatic rift. China had to remain a partner, but Italy could not find itself in a situation where it was too dependent on Beijing in a key sector, as had happened with Russia and its energy supplies, said a second official. . Meloni met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali last November and accepted an invitation to visit China, but the date has yet to be set. Meloni has also not yet traveled to Washington, and the government official said she did not wish to travel to Beijing without first being received by US President Joe Biden. (This story has been corrected to show that data refers to Chinese exports to Italy, not Chinese imports from Italy, in paragraph 6) ($1 = 0.9037 euros) Reporting by Crispian Balmer; edited by John Stonestreet Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

