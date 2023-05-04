Indian diaspora to host event for Prime Minister Modi in Australia during his visit in May





By India Today News Desk: The Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF) is set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a major community event in Sydney on May 23, during his upcoming visit to Australia. Modi will be in Australia to attend the Quad Summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 24. Prior to the summit, the foundation planned a cultural event in collaboration with other Indian diaspora organizations to warmly welcome the Prime Minister. Modi’s visit to Australia A press release shared by the foundation on Thursday about the welcome reception read: “The event aims to provide Australia’s large and growing Indian diaspora with the opportunity to hear from our beloved leader, Prime Minister from India”. “Since the opening of the registration process, more than 300 diaspora organizations from diverse social, cultural, linguistic, business, professional and religious backgrounds have registered to become ‘welcome partners’ for the reception,” a- he added. The event will feature “colorful” song and dance performances to showcase India’s rich and diverse culture, according to the press release. The location and time of the reception will be announced shortly, according to the Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation website. IADF is a non-profit organization that works to promote and celebrate India’s cultural diversity in Australia. READ ALSO | As India hosts SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa, here’s what’s on the agenda quadruple vertex This year, leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad Summit are expected to discuss the implications of the Ukrainian conflict and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, according to the PTI. Australia will host the third Quad Leaders Summit in person for the first time. Speaking about the summit in a press release, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “The Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that respects sovereignty and provides security and growth for all. Ahead of the Quad leaders’ summit, Modi will travel to Hiroshima in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit on May 19. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had invited his Indian counterpart to the summit when he visited India in March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/narendra-modi-indian-diaspora-australia-quad-summit-2368475-2023-05-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos