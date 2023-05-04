The future of Boris Johnson’s political career could be determined within weeks thanks to Partygate.





– Advertisement – The UK Privileges Committee is set to finalize its investigation into whether former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled MPs during lockdown parties on May 23-24. The seven-member, majority Conservative committee will hold private meetings to sift through evidence in a bid to reach a conclusion on Johnson’s conduct. Once a final report has been signed off by the privileges committee, Johnson will have two weeks to respond before it is released. Rishi Sunak’s government will then have to table a motion to approve the conclusions. However, the process could be drawn out further if Johnson or his allies try to fight any sanctions by changing the motion. According to a report by The Guardian, the privileges committee has set May 23 and 24 as the dates to finalize its investigation into whether former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled MPs about the lockdown parties. This investigation could potentially decide Johnson’s political future within weeks. The predominantly conservative committee will hold private meetings to sift through the evidence and come to a conclusion about Johnson’s conduct. The hope is that the inquiry can move to its final stage before the Commons goes into recess on May 25. – Advertisement – However, the process is far from simple. If MPs are split over whether Johnson misled Parliament and what punishment he would face as a result, the inquiry could take longer. Once a final report has been signed off by the privileges committee, Johnson will have two weeks to respond before it is released. Rishi Sunak’s government will then have to table a motion to approve the conclusions. The issue could be even longer if Johnson or his allies try to fight any punishment by changing the motion – as happened when former MP Owen Paterson tried to escape punishment for lobbying. Johnson maintained his innocence, with a spokesman for the former prime minister saying: ‘We continue to co-operate fully with the committee and will consider its findings when presented. Mr Johnson did not knowingly, deliberately or knowingly mislead Parliament. » – Advertisement – Some observers believe a recent precedent has been set for breaking Covid laws in the form of a ruling over former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier. She is appealing against a month-long Commons suspension – well above the 10-day threshold that triggers a possible by-election. While the sanction was handed down in late March by the Standards Committee, where all Privileges Committee MPs sit (except Harriet Harman), there was a notable split. Three Tories and an SNP MP attempted to reduce the penalty to nine days and were only defeated on the strength of their weight. The Partygate scandal has dragged on for more than a year, with allegations of parties breaking the law in Downing Street during Covid. Johnson has faced increasing pressure to answer questions about his knowledge of these parties and his involvement in them. The outcome of the inquiry could have significant implications for Johnson’s political future and the Conservative Party as a whole. If he is found to have misled parliament, it could damage his credibility and lead to calls for his resignation. On the other hand, if he is cleared of any wrongdoing, it could strengthen his position and help him regain public trust. To cease, the Privileges Committee inquiry into Partygate is a significant moment in British politics, with potential consequences for the country’s leadership and governance. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of the inquiry and its impact on the UK political landscape. Photo credit: media.cnn.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollyinside.com/news/politics/the-future-of-boris-johnsons-political-career-could-be-determined-in-a-matter-of-weeks-due-to-partygate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos