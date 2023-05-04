Why Turkey’s May 14 Elections Really Matter

Comment

Turkey May 14, 2023, national elections are crucial, above all for Turkish citizens. Their democracy is at stake.

But that’s not the only reason Turkish and European media are calling next week the most important vote in 100 years. The election, which pits President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against the much more moderate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, also affects NATO solidarity, political stability in Eastern Europe and the West’s ability to counter Iran, the Russia and China in the Middle East.

Erdogan, who leads the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP), advocates the executive presidency (authoritarian power and control vested in the president). Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is a moderate pro-parliamentary candidate. He is backed by a six-party coalition determined to end Erdogan’s rule of economic error, police intimidation and, in the wake of the February earthquakes, destructive corruption.

For Turks, the 100-year mark has real meaning. A century ago, in 1923, from the ruins of the First World War Ottoman Turkish Empire, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk established the non-sectarian secular Republic of Turkey in a predominantly Muslim nation.

Atatürk was a true revolutionary. To state the great historical case, he is the only man who succeeded in creating a political system to modernize a culturally Islamic nation. Ataturk pursued economic modernization. He emancipated women and ended the Islamic caliphate, two acts that horrified radical Islamists past and present. In 2001, Osama bin Laden was still condemning him.

The Turkish democracy of the 21st century is the legacy of Atatürk.

Erdogan, a man notoriously jealous of Ataturk, intentionally attacks and weakens Turkey’s democratic institutions. Since 2003, when Erdogan became prime minister, year after year the Turkish government has become less secular and more authoritarian as Erdogan has forged his powerful executive.

Its record of jailing journalists and intimidating opponents is fact, not theory.

He is also a threat to the integrity of NATO, which means he is a threat to the security of the United States. When he purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, Erdogan jeopardized the technological advantage of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

When it serves him, Erdogan appreciates NATO’s commitment to defending Turkey. In April 2012, after clashes with Syrian troops, he suggested he could invoke NATO Article 5 if fire spilled across the border. However, his deliberately thuggish behavior damaged the alliance. He continues to oppose Sweden’s membership. As recently as January 2023, there was a good rumor that active and retired NATO officials were so concerned about Erdogan’s unreliability that NATO should consider expelling Turkey.

Kilicdaroglu says he will relaunch Turkey’s application for EU membership and support Sweden’s membership.

Erdogan’s economic and political mismanagement could lead to his defeat.

In 2002, Erdogan won his first national election on a platform to attack inflation, improve the economy and fight corruption. In the fall of 2022, annual inflation hit 86%, a 24-year high.

The February earthquakes were the worst natural disaster in modern Turkish history, the February 6 quake may be the largest in 2,000 years.

In Turkey, an estimated 280,000 buildings have been destroyed or suffered structural compromise, so they must be abandoned. The number is a fact, not an opinion. In early April, the Turkish Interior Ministry raised the death toll to 50,399. Aid organizations reported that around 1.5 million Turks who survived the earthquakes were still living in tents or other temporary facilities.

Erdogan’s slow and poor response has made earthquakes an electoral issue he cannot shake off.

Has cronyism hindered the recovery? Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD, the agency responsible for managing the disaster) is headed by a politician who has little experience in emergency management.

Government failure to enforce building standards is certainly a problem. Some critics suspect that the corruption of state and local officials contributed to the disaster. Government building amnesties allowed builders to ignore safety codes in areas with housing shortages. In 2018, Erdogan authorized one in the city of Kahramanmaras. In March 2019, he publicly touted new housing in Kahramanmaras as one of the major achievements of his administration.

In February, earthquakes leveled the city.

