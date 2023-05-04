Politics
Why Turkey’s May 14 Elections Really Matter
Comment
Turkey May 14, 2023, national elections are crucial, above all for Turkish citizens. Their democracy is at stake.
But that’s not the only reason Turkish and European media are calling next week the most important vote in 100 years. The election, which pits President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against the much more moderate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, also affects NATO solidarity, political stability in Eastern Europe and the West’s ability to counter Iran, the Russia and China in the Middle East.
Erdogan, who leads the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP), advocates the executive presidency (authoritarian power and control vested in the president). Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is a moderate pro-parliamentary candidate. He is backed by a six-party coalition determined to end Erdogan’s rule of economic error, police intimidation and, in the wake of the February earthquakes, destructive corruption.
For Turks, the 100-year mark has real meaning. A century ago, in 1923, from the ruins of the First World War Ottoman Turkish Empire, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk established the non-sectarian secular Republic of Turkey in a predominantly Muslim nation.
Atatürk was a true revolutionary. To state the great historical case, he is the only man who succeeded in creating a political system to modernize a culturally Islamic nation. Ataturk pursued economic modernization. He emancipated women and ended the Islamic caliphate, two acts that horrified radical Islamists past and present. In 2001, Osama bin Laden was still condemning him.
The Turkish democracy of the 21st century is the legacy of Atatürk.
Erdogan, a man notoriously jealous of Ataturk, intentionally attacks and weakens Turkey’s democratic institutions. Since 2003, when Erdogan became prime minister, year after year the Turkish government has become less secular and more authoritarian as Erdogan has forged his powerful executive.
Its record of jailing journalists and intimidating opponents is fact, not theory.
He is also a threat to the integrity of NATO, which means he is a threat to the security of the United States. When he purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, Erdogan jeopardized the technological advantage of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.
When it serves him, Erdogan appreciates NATO’s commitment to defending Turkey. In April 2012, after clashes with Syrian troops, he suggested he could invoke NATO Article 5 if fire spilled across the border. However, his deliberately thuggish behavior damaged the alliance. He continues to oppose Sweden’s membership. As recently as January 2023, there was a good rumor that active and retired NATO officials were so concerned about Erdogan’s unreliability that NATO should consider expelling Turkey.
Kilicdaroglu says he will relaunch Turkey’s application for EU membership and support Sweden’s membership.
Erdogan’s economic and political mismanagement could lead to his defeat.
In 2002, Erdogan won his first national election on a platform to attack inflation, improve the economy and fight corruption. In the fall of 2022, annual inflation hit 86%, a 24-year high.
The February earthquakes were the worst natural disaster in modern Turkish history, the February 6 quake may be the largest in 2,000 years.
In Turkey, an estimated 280,000 buildings have been destroyed or suffered structural compromise, so they must be abandoned. The number is a fact, not an opinion. In early April, the Turkish Interior Ministry raised the death toll to 50,399. Aid organizations reported that around 1.5 million Turks who survived the earthquakes were still living in tents or other temporary facilities.
Erdogan’s slow and poor response has made earthquakes an electoral issue he cannot shake off.
Has cronyism hindered the recovery? Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD, the agency responsible for managing the disaster) is headed by a politician who has little experience in emergency management.
Government failure to enforce building standards is certainly a problem. Some critics suspect that the corruption of state and local officials contributed to the disaster. Government building amnesties allowed builders to ignore safety codes in areas with housing shortages. In 2018, Erdogan authorized one in the city of Kahramanmaras. In March 2019, he publicly touted new housing in Kahramanmaras as one of the major achievements of his administration.
In February, earthquakes leveled the city.
The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/why-turkeys-may-14-election-really-matters_5239559.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Natasha Stoynoff’s testimony against Donald Trump silences the defense
- Why Turkey’s May 14 Elections Really Matter
- The future of Boris Johnson’s political career could be determined within weeks thanks to Partygate.
- The Backstreet Boys amazed by the welcome to Bollywood in Mumbai; Nick Carter says “the first time in my career”
- In the first intrauterine brain surgery, doctors eliminated the symptoms of a dangerous condition
- Indian diaspora to host event for Prime Minister Modi in Australia during his visit in May
- Raising Canes will open the Marlborough restaurant on May 17
- A case for the studied recklessness of bespoke fashion • T Australia
- Google’s Downtown West Reflects Silicon Valley’s Problems
- Increase in UK measles cases raising concern
- Italy unlikely to renew China deal but needs time, official says
- 82% of people satisfied with Jokowi’s performance, the highest achievement