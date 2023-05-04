Natasha Stoynoff’s testimony against Donald Trump silences the defense





Testimony from a third woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in the former president’s civil rape and libel case has been hailed by legal experts as the defense team only asked her only one question in response.

Journalist Natasha Stoynoff told the jury in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday how Trump allegedly assaulted her at her Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in December 2005 when she was assigned by People magazine to interview the Republican at about his first birthday. third wife, Melania Trump.

Stoynoff was called to testify in the sexual battery trial of E. Jean Carroll against the former president. Carroll also accuses Trump of defaming her character while denying accusations that he raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York in the mid-1990s, including repeatedly stating that she was “not my type”. The former president, who was not present at the trial, denied any wrongdoing.

Carroll’s attorneys called Stoynoff to testify to suggest to the jury that there is a pattern of Trump behavior and that the alleged assault on Stoynoff was similar to the attack on Carroll. Retired businesswoman Jessica Leeds also took the witness stand in the civil trial to accuse Trump of groping her and trying to put his hand under her skirt during a robbery. late 1970s.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Trump, who is currently facing a growing number of court cases against him, is the Republican front-runner for the Republican presidential ticket. Legal experts have praised Natasha Stoynoff’s testimony during the former president’s civil trial. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stoynoff, a Canadian citizen who used an old surname for her writing career, said Trump, after pushing her against a wall at the Palm Beach resort, forcibly kissed her.

“I hear the door close behind me. And as I turn around, he has his hands on my shoulders and he pushes me against the wall and starts kissing me, holding me against the wall,” Stoynoff said. .

“He was against me and just holding my shoulders down,” she added. “I didn’t say any words. I couldn’t. I tried. I mean, I was just pissed off and kind of shocked and I…no words came out of me. I tried, though. I just remember mumbling.”

Stoynoff said Trump only pulled out when a butler entered the room to signal that Melania was ready for the next phase of the interview.

Stoynoff told the jury that, like Leeds, she only went public with the allegations after the infamous Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump can be heard bragging about catching women “by the p** **”, was published just before the 2016 election.

“Actually, for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh, he does that to a lot of women. It’s not just me. It’s not just something I did,'” Stoynoff said.

“And then the horrible thing for me is that I was worried – I was worried because I hadn’t said anything at the time, that other women were hurt by him.”

During cross-examination, Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, asked Stoynoff a question. He asked if she was involved in litigation against Trump. She answered no. The former president’s attorney appeared to suggest to the jury that since she had not gone to the police or taken legal action herself for the alleged incident, it may not have did not take place and that his testimony was not relevant to Carroll’s case.

Tacopina previously questioned Carroll’s version of events, asking why she didn’t scream at the time of the alleged assault in the department store and waited 17 years to come forward. A psychologist testifying on Carroll’s behalf said Wednesday that it was common for rape victims not to report the incident or blame themselves for the attack.

In a tweet, former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman said Stoynoff’s testimony was so “compelling and repugnant” that Tacopina had to “cross-examine.”

“And no allegation, she’s in cahoots with Carroll. In some ways the hottest story of them all, complete with Butler walking in as if nothing happened,” he wrote.

In a series of tweets, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin also suggested that Stoynoff’s testimony was so “powerful” that Tacopina only asked one question in an attempt to show the jury that “his story may be convincing, but it is largely irrelevant”.

“Except they know how important it is; it helps demonstrate that what happened to Carroll is just one piece of a pattern that spans decades,” Rubin added.

“In fact, that’s why they repeatedly (and unsuccessfully) asked to have his testimony excluded. They even argued that because Trump was interrupted while forcibly kissing him, Stoynoff didn’t had not been the victim of an attempted assault – and therefore his testimony is inadmissible.

“If a former US president is held accountable for assaulting and defaming a quintessentially American woman, remember my words: a tireless Canadian will be one of the main reasons.”

Legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Joyce Alene also questioned Tacopina’s tactic against Stoynoff, Leeds and Carroll, as he appeared to suggest to the jury that “women who testify under oath that Trump assaulted them are making it up if they don’t scream.” no, call the police, and here [with Stoynoff]file a complaint.

“Unless there is a real problem with the jury this is offensive and unconvincing,” Alene tweeted.

Trump was not present at the civil trial, but the jury heard his recorded deposition from October in which he denied raping Carroll. The former chairman has also publicly denied assaulting Leeds and Stoynoff in the past.

“This is the most ridiculous and disgusting story,” Trump said in the video about Carroll’s accusations. “It’s made up.”

Tacopina confirmed to Judge Lewis Kaplan that the defense would not call any witnesses in the civil case against Trump.

Kaplan said closing arguments would likely take place on Monday, May 8, before the jury begins deliberations on Tuesday.

