J&K politicians’ son apologizes for London protest and writes to PM Modi asking for emergency visa for mothers’ funeral





New Delhi: Ankit Love, the son of J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) founder Bhim Singh, has asked for forgiveness for his violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) two years ago . He wrote a letter of apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2, 2023 and applied for an emergency visa to conduct mothers’ funerals in Jammu and Kashmir. I, Ankit Love, son of the late Prof. Bhim Singh and the late Barrister Jay Mala, UK resident, sincerely apologize for my mistake of skinning eggs and stones at the Indian High Commission in the UK United, which I deeply and sincerely regret, he wrote in the letter to the PM, dated May 2. Offering an unconditional apology, he said it was a mistake on his part to throw eggs and stones at the Indian High Commission in February 2021 and he apologized for that. Following the incident, he was blacklisted by the Indian Mission in London. Ankit Love, 39, lamented his despicable act and requested a visa from the Indian authorities, so that he, the only son of Bhim Singh, can perform the last rites of his mother Jay Mala, whose body rests in a morgue in Jammu for a week now. Jay Mala, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court, died on April 26 and her body has been kept at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu since then. Ankit Love, in his letter, also admitted that he was misled by some people around him, which led to the error. He said he wanted to see and kiss his deceased mother one last time and had no intention of staying in India. In his letter, he said he intended to travel to Jammu and Kashmir only for his mother’s funeral, after which he would return to the UK. For the uninitiated, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) was left in disarray following the demise of Bhim Singh in 2022 and now the death of Jay Mala leaves a bigger hole in the parties’ fortunes as members of the family are vying for control of the party.

